An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops All In One Oral Care Product (MBQ-529)

PITTSBURGH, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to transport and use a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, and a dental pick in one compact unit," said an inventor, from Hyde Park, N.Y., "so I invented the ALL IN ONE. My design helps you clean your teeth and freshen your breath at home, while traveling, or anytime."

The invention provides an improved oral hygiene tool. In doing so, it ensures a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, and pick are readily available. As a result, it increases convenience, and it eliminates the hassle of transporting separate oral care products. The invention features a portable and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, travelers, workers, etc.

ALL IN ONE is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit www.the-all-in-one.com. Or contact Theopolish Moore Jr. at 845-232-6347 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp