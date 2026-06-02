An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Custom Ergonomic Spacer for Guitar & Stringed Instrument with Style (TKI-1278)

PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a custom ergonomic grip spacer that would provide the necessary space to prevent unintentional palm muting of the 1 string while playing guitar," said the original inventor, Fernando O. Inigo, from Tracy, Calif., "so, I invented THE AMERICAN EDGE - GUITAR RAILS (STRINGED INSTRUMENT ERGONOMIC GRIP/FRET PALM SPACERS). My design has the potential to decrease unintentional palm muting, wrist pain, fatigue & overuse injuries, improve comfort & performance, increase practice time, prevent discouragement and reduce the likelihood of quitting due to those issues."

The invention offers more than an ergonomic spacer for guitars. It also acts as a textured grip, which feels good and looks cool. It could be made available in endless material, color, and texture combinations for all stringed instruments, not just for guitars, allowing for maximum customization of colors, soft/hardness levels, and grip tack levels (smooth to tacky), from soft foam TPE to semihard silicone to harder polymers, carbon, and even diamond plated titanium.

The ergonomic and trendy grip device allows you to personalize your instrument with added style appeal. Additionally, THE AMERICAN EDGE is physically small in size and lightweight, which could help promote low shipping costs and overhead for manufacturers.

THE AMERICAN EDGE GUITAR RAILS is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit www.theamericanedge-guitarrails.com. Or contact Fernando Inigo at 571-524-1557 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp