An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Improved Lid for Roasters (TKI-1327)

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an instant way to look inside a roaster without lifting the lid and allowing heat to escape," said an inventor from Dorchester, Iowa. As a result, they developed the SCHWARTZHOFF INVENTION- PERFECT ROASTER LID, designed to eliminate the problems associated with traditional roaster lids.

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: SCHWARTZHOFF INVENTION- PERFECT ROASTER LID

Provides an improved lid for roasters.





Eliminates the need to lift the lid to view the contents inside.





Prevents heat from escaping.

InventHelp Client's Invention for Households & Commercial Kitchens

With more consumers and cooks seeking an improved way to view the contents inside a roaster, there may be a demand for an improved roaster lid. The SCHWARTZHOFF INVENTION- PERFECT ROASTER LID offers an effective design that is easy to use.

Potential Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The design has been submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp.





The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.





For more information, visit www.perfectroasterlid.com. Or contact Reggie Schwartzhoff at 563-380-3808 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Assistance, Guidance, and Potential Visibility

InventHelp is one of America's largest and longest-running invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's provides services on how to present, promote and protect inventions. InventHelp has a network of regional sales offices across the U.S. and Canada. With its Invention Services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry, either through us or on their own. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp