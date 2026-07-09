An InventHelp 123Invent Client Develops Multi-Purpose Gift Bag (CTK-8714)

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish new gift bag for a cake that converts into a shoulder bag or backpack. This bag can be used multiple ways," said an inventor from Wilkins Township, Pennsylvania. As a result, they developed the BAG OF CAKE, designed to be easily adjusted based on your needs.

InventHelp Invention Spotlight: BAG OF CAKE for Easy Gifting & More!

Provides a new gift bag that can serve multiple functions.





Can be used to carry a cake box for cakes, cookies, and all kinds of baked goods, which converts into an overnight bag, gym bag, diaper bag, etc.





Offers an alternative to traditional bag designs.

InventHelp Client's Invention for Everyone

With more consumers embracing multi-purpose products, there may be a demand for a more versatile gift bag. The BAG OF CAKE offers a multi-function design that is easy to carry and use.

Potential Licensing Opportunities for InventHelp 123Invent Client:

The design has been submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp.





The invention is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers who may wish to bring it to market.





For more information, visit www.bagofcake.com. Or contact Tia Marshall at 412-377-2376 or email [email protected] .

About InventHelp: Empowering Inventors with Assistance, Guidance, and Potential Visibility

InventHelp is one of America's largest and longest-running invention-service companies, helping inventors and entrepreneurs. Since 1984, the company has assisted clients with invention submission, prototype modeling services, invention websites, patent referral services, and more. InventHelp's provides services on how to present, promote and protect inventions. InventHelp has a network of regional sales offices across the U.S. and Canada. With its Invention Services, InventHelp provides confidentiality, step-by-step support, and help to innovators who wish to submit their inventions to industry, either through us or on their own. To learn more about InventHelp, visit InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp