An Italian Oasis In A Bustling Chinese City: Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai Prepares To Open With Exclusive Benefits For Virtuoso® Travelers

"Guests seeking a VIP experience in Shanghai, where Italian styling is only elevated by Asian hospitality, should look no further than Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai," said Albert Herrera, Virtuoso's senior vice president of Global Product Partnerships. "Each of those cultures is a master in their discipline, and when you combine them, it is truly something special. Views that soar over the Bund will remind guests of Shanghai's heritage, juxtaposed against Bvlgari's modern and chic setting."

Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai, the sixth jewel of Bvlgari's hospitality collection, is authentically Italian, including the design, hand-crafted furniture, fabrics and detailing. The hotel is situated in a tranquil riverside location amid private parks and gardens in the heart of the city, only minutes from attractions including the iconic Bund, the museums of People's Square and shopping. For additional convenience, the hotel provides complimentary Maserati limousines within the city center so that guests can visit all of these attractions in comfort and style.

The contemporary 48-story tower offers perhaps the city's best views of the Bund and the skyscrapers of Pudong. True to its location, the hotel combines modernity with heritage, as its Chinese fine-dining restaurant and opulent ballroom will be housed in the restored Chamber of Commerce Shanghai, one of the city's most historic buildings.

The 63 rooms and 19 suites offer some of Shanghai's most spacious accommodations. The chic guestrooms boast stunning views from the top eight floors of the tower, and include walk-in closets, double washbasins, marble bathtubs, separate rain showers and heated toilets. Rooms average 650 square feet, while suites range from 870 square feet to the 6,000-square-foot Bulgari Suite.

Guests at Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai will enjoy a host of complimentary benefits including in-room check-in; Wi-Fi hotspot for roaming throughout the city; carbon-fiber MOMO bike usage; BVLGARI toiletries; turndown perfume; turndown tea infusion service; clothes pressing; and Berluti shoe polishing. The hotel offers tours of Shanghai's art and heritage, which include visits to collections of Tang and Ming Dynasty treasures and the studios of some of the city's top artists.

The six food and beverage outlets include Il Ristorante – Niko Romito and Bao Li Xuan, a Chinese haute-cuisine restaurant. Il Ristorante – Niko Romito is curated by Niko Romito, one of the world's most celebrated chefs with three Michelin stars for his Reale restaurant in Abruzzo, and presents a carefully curated canon of contemporary Italian cooking.

A 21,500-square-foot spa and fitness center contains eight treatment rooms including soothing vitality pools; salt saunas; aroma steam rooms; rainforest showers; foot massage room; half-Olympic-sized indoor pool; yoga and Pilates studio; and 24-hour gym.

Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai is the latest luxury property to debut with assistance from the prestigious Virtuoso Preview program. Preview offers benefits not obtainable anywhere else to clients of Virtuoso travel advisors. Preview is part of Virtuoso's eminent Hotels & Resorts Program, which includes more than 1,200 of the world's finest properties in 100 countries.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 17,500 elite travel advisors in more than 45 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 1,700 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $23.7 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

About Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai

Situated in a riverside location in the heart of the city, Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai is just 3 minutes from the iconic Bund and 8 minutes from the famous museums of People's Square. The hotel offers the intimacy of 82 rooms and suites, yet it provides some of the most extensive facilities in the city, including 6 restaurants and bars, a 2,000-square-meter spa and fitness center, and state-of-the-art meeting facilities. The highlight is Il Ristorante – Niko Romito. Designed by Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel, the hotel is contemporary, glamorous and exceptionally spacious, with panoramic views from every window.

Adjoining the hotel tower is the historic Chamber of Commerce Shanghai, originally built in 1916 and now completely restored – the centerpiece of this magnificent heritage building is the 500-square-meter BVLGARI Ballroom with double-height ceilings, and Chinese fine-dining restaurant Bao Li Xuan, which serves Cantonese haute cuisine along with signature dishes from Shanghai and Hangzhou. Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai is the 6th Bvlgari hotel in the world: its sister hotels and resorts are located in Milan, London, Bali, Beijing and Dubai.

