An Unseen Deterrent That May Guard Your Home From Burglars This Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionally installed security window film may deter burglars from breaking into a home through glass windows and doors during the peak holiday season of December and January, according to the International Window Film Association (IWFA), the world's trusted source of window film information.

According to recent FBI statistics, over 55 percent of burglaries involved forcible entry. In addition, December and January recorded the most burglaries in 2023, according to FBI data. News reports indicate that burglars often gain access through doors, or first floor windows.

"Thieves may take advantage of the darker months as it's easier to move around undetected, and glass windows can be an attractive option because they can be quickly broken to gain fast access," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "A home may have more valuable items to take in December, but security window film may offer a nearly invisible means of protection that works to prevent, or delay, illegal entry around the clock," he added.

Often nearly clear to the eye, window film may improve the security of glass by helping to hold it together when impacted. The thicker the film, the greater the holding power. Professionally installed and attached security window film may deter a would-be thief, as they need to work extra hard to gain entrance through a protected window, and may simply leave the area to seek an easier target.

Security window films usually range from 4 mil to 15 mil thick, and may be composed of multiple, microscopically thin layers of polyester and adhesive, all designed to hold shattered glass together upon impact, preventing it from scattering and also reducing the risk of injuries and property damage. To learn more, local window film businesses can be found on the IWFA's website and consulted.

