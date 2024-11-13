How To Ban Unwelcome Glare and Be Greener This Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving on the wing and traditional family holiday gatherings ready to pop, the nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA) is suggesting that consumers consider professional window film installation to reduce the sun's unwelcome glare from shining into the eyes of family and friends, and to save money on year-round home energy costs.

Window film may significantly control the sun's glare, while still allowing natural light to pass through windows. In some cases, window film may also reflect radiant heat back into the room in winter months, while reducing its heat gain in warmer months to make a home more energy efficient and more 'green'.

"The holidays are a time when we gather to share friendship and food, but the glare from the low winter sun may be an unwelcome guest that causes individual discomfort, causing people to avoid the sun's harsh impact on their eyes and also the cooler areas or hotspots around the interior of a home," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

Window films improve the performance of windows by rejecting a significant portion of the sun's visible light spectrum, a type of solar radiation that makes it difficult to see in bright conditions. Films also block 99 percent of the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays that contribute to the fading of furnishings and impact our health by leading to skin cancers and cataracts.

"On a year-round basis, window film helps to make a home more comfortable and energy efficient, and they can be installed in a day or less with minimal disruption. Once adhered to the glass, they can work day-in and day-out for many years," said Smith. "The cooler winter months are an ideal time to have window films installed and more competitive pricing may be available," he added. Local window film businesses can be found on the IWFA's website.

