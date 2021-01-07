Ana Cristina Escobar's new book Un Día a la Vez, a collection of stirring stories that share people's evoking toils and regrets in life

Ana Cristina Escobar said this about his book: "This book is focused on understanding why there is a lot of suffering or various situations in life that can be less painful. But because we live hard, we do not realize that. Although we do not see it, it exists. It is there for us—for everyone. Someone can change the landscape and show how important it is to live one day at a time. How many times have we heard 'I am making these plans for the future' and, unfortunately, they are not completed because these people have already left? I have heard testimonies in hospitals where people most regret not having enjoyed their families. People in wheelchairs want to go for a walk in a park and cannot do it, but when they could because of the desire, they did not. People saved a lot of money but unfortunately got sick, and that's where all their savings went. They are stories that hurt my soul and heart, so I can tell you many stories."

Published by Page Publishing, Ana Cristina Escobar's new book Un Día a la Vez is a purpose-driven account of emotionally driven circumstances in life that are filled with decisions and consequences, both impactful and tragic.

Consumers who wish to partake in relatable real-life situations that evoke wisdom and grace can purchase Un Día a la Vez in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

