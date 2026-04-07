ANA Global Appoints MedTech Industry Veteran Mike Sanford as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANA Global, LLC ("ANA Global"), a leader in high-precision injection molding, metal stamping, and integrated assembly for the medical device and life sciences sectors, today announced the appointment of Mike Sanford as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

In this role, Sanford will lead the modernization of ANA Global's commercial engine to accelerate strategic growth and ensure the company's advanced manufacturing capabilities are well-aligned with the evolving needs of global OEMs.

A seasoned executive with over 20 years of leadership in the medical device contract design and manufacturing (CDMO) industry, Sanford has an established track record of driving commercial excellence for global market leaders. He joins ANA Global following Senior Leadership tenures at Integer Holdings and Nissha Medical Technologies. Sanford's combination of deep technical roots and commercial leadership will be instrumental as ANA Global expands its offering to a growing portfolio of early-stage innovators and blue-chip customers.

"Mike is a high-caliber leader whose domain expertise in the MedTech landscape is exactly what ANA Global requires for this next phase of our evolution," said Richard Warren, CEO of ANA Global. "Mike's experience leading high-performance teams at the world's most respected medical manufacturing organizations will accelerate the realization of ANA Global's vision and delivery of our unique value proposition to healthcare OEMs."

"I am excited to join ANA Global at such a transformative moment," said Mike Sanford, Chief Commercial Officer. "The company's 70-year legacy of precision manufacturing, combined with its expansive manufacturing footprint in Mexico, creates a compelling nearshore solution for global innovators. I look forward to working with Hasan Khan, Ty Finnell and the leadership team to deliver the agility, scale, and technical sophistication our partners require across all of our core business segments."

Sanford holds a B.S. in Plastics & Elastomer Engineering from Ferris State University and an Executive MBA from San Diego State University.

About ANA Global, LLC Headquartered in San Diego, ANA Global is a premier manufacturing partner specializing in high-precision polymer and metal solutions. The company provides mission-critical components and hybrid assemblies for the medical, infrastructure technology, and automotive sectors. With over 400,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing space in Mexico, ANA Global delivers the scale and technical precision necessary for today's complex global supply chains. For more information, visit ana-global.com.

SOURCE ANA Global