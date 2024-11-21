ANA Selects Terminal 6 as its Future Home at JFK International Airport

Airline will be among the first carriers to operate from the new state-of-the-art T6 when it opens to passengers in 2026

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport's new world-class Terminal 6 (T6), and All Nippon Airways (ANA), an award-winning, Tokyo-based carrier renowned for its commitment to quality, sustainability and customer service, announced that ANA will be among the first airlines to operate from the new state-of-the-art terminal when it opens to passengers in 2026.

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

ANA passengers can look forward to Terminal 6's digital-first, boutique guest experience, with a less than 5-minute average walk from the TSA security checkpoint exit to all gates,100,000 square feet of NYC-inspired shopping, dining, lounges and amenities, curated public art, sustainable operating features, and a premium guest experience throughout the terminal.

"ANA has been a long-term tenant at JFK Terminal 7, where we've seen firsthand their commitment to quality, operational safety and exceptional passenger care since our JMP team took over the management of Terminal 7 two years ago. We look forward to elevating the ANA guest experience even further as we write the next chapter of our partnership together at JFK Terminal 6," said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners.

ANA Executive Vice President, Alliances & International Affairs, Facilities, Digital Transformation, Katsuya Goto said: "JFK Terminal 6 is an excellent terminal – not only in terms of customer value, but also in terms of operations. I am confident that our customers will consistently be highly satisfied. We look forward to serving our customers in Terminal 6 and providing long-term value with the continuous support of JFK Millennium Partners."

ANA Executive Vice President, The Americas, General Manager, New York, Toshio Nomura said: "New York is one of ANA's most important markets, which we have served for over 30 years. We have long wanted to progress the customer experience at JFK, and it's a great honor for us to welcome our customers to the new Terminal 6 with our latest 777-300ER product."

History of the Tokyo-JFK Route

ANA currently operates two daily nonstop flights from JFK Terminal 7 to Tokyo (Haneda) using Boeing 777 widebody aircraft, offering passengers its pristine First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy class products. The airline has continuously served the New York market from Tokyo for over 30 years, including nearly 25 years of operations at JFK Terminal 7. The JFK route, in particular, is of strategic importance as a key gateway for ANA in the United States. ANA joins its fellow Star Alliance partners Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines as future JFK Terminal 6 airlines.

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Terminal 6 features include:

10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

A new ground transportation center

A curated collection of New York City -inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of & Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal

Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway

About JFK Millennium Partners

Terminal 6 is an award-winning public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners – a consortium that includes Vantage Group, an industry leading investor, developer and manager of award-winning global airport projects, including LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B; American Triple I, a certified minority-owned investor, owner, developer and manager of infrastructure assets; RXR, an innovative New York real estate investor and developer; and JetBlue Airways, New York's hometown airline. When complete, Terminal 6 will connect seamlessly with Terminal 5 to create an anchor terminal on JFK International Airport's north side. For more information, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/jmp-terminal6/

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. Today, ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANAHD) is recognized as one of the World's Most Admired companies by Fortune.

ANAHD was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 70 companies. It offers three distinct airline brands: ANA, Peach, the leading LCC in Japan, and AirJapan, launched in 2024 for international routes covering Asia.

ANA's legacy of superior service has earned SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, making it the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 11 consecutive years.

ANA has topped Cirium's Asia Pacific on-time performance rankings for five consecutive years during which the awards were announced.

ANAHD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for seven consecutive years and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for eight consecutive years.

For more information about ANA and ANA HD, please visit:

https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

