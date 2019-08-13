AnaBios Provides Human Tissue Samples to NCATS for Pain Research

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AnaBios Corp. today announced it is providing validated human dorsal root ganglion (hDRG) to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), a component of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for research collaborations to develop human cell-based screening platforms and novel drugs to treat pain and opioid use disorder.

The collaborations are part of the NIH HEAL (Helping End Addiction Long-term) Initiative. Dorsal root ganglion neurons are surgically recovered by AnaBios from ethically consented organ donors. These tissue samples from the peripheral nervous system comprise the human sensory neurons that play a key role in pain sensation.

"AnaBios is excited to provide high-quality hDRG samples to the scientists at NCATS and help them advance pain research," said Dr. Andre Ghetti, AnaBios' CEO & co-founder. "AnaBios routinely performs physiology and pharmacology studies with human DRG neurons isolated with proprietary methods that fully preserve cellular functionality. Therefore, we are confident that the molecular characterization and gene expression analysis that will be performed by the NCATS research team with these samples will provide important information for developing novel, non-opioid pain medications."

About AnaBios

Located in San Diego, California, AnaBios aims to establish the safety and efficacy of novel compounds through its advanced, human-focused translational technologies. AnaBios primarily focuses on areas of high, unmet medical need, including cardiac disease and safety, pain, itch and kidney disease. In addition to working with Fortune 500 biotech companies, CROs and academia, AnaBios drives an internal drug discovery platform via in-licensed programs from partners in the pharmaceutical industry. For more information about AnaBios, visit http://www.anabios.com.

