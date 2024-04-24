Anacapa Advisors Shortlisted in the 2024 Family Wealth Report Awards

The California-based hedge fund is a finalist in three categories

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacapa Advisors, a market-directional investment manager, announced today that the firm has been shortlisted in the 2024 Family Wealth Report awards (FWR) for three categories: Alternative Asset Manager, Asset Management Firm Serving Family Offices and Private Banks, and Private Client Investment Platform.

"We are off to a nice start in 2024. Our team continues to grow, and we have steadily built up our assets under management, while showing strong and consistent returns for our investors," noted Phil Pecsok, founder and CEO of Anacapa. We ended last year with a 46% average return across both funds, and we are thrilled to be recognized in this year's Family Wealth Report awards for the performance we have achieved."

This announcement follows the firm's win in the 2024 Private Asset Management Awards for Investment Manager of the Year, as well as a 2023 win in the PAM awards for Best Private Wealth Manager – Performance.

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards, offered by Clearview Financial Media, recognize the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America. Winners will be announced on May 2nd at a Gala Ceremony at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Anacapa Advisors LLC, founded in 2018 by Phil Pecsok, manages two market-directional hedge funds (Alpha and Quantum) designed to outperform their respective benchmarks in most market environments. Unlike other hedge funds, it is guided by an investor friendly philosophy and fee structure – with a low, 0.50% management fee, and a performance fee earned only when outperforming the respective benchmark.

