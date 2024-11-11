Anacapa Advisors Strengthens Team and Expands Office Space Amid Continued Growth

The California-based hedge fund welcomes a new operations manager and consulting team, expands its office, reports a sharp rise in AUM, and adds new industry award recognitions

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacapa Advisors, a market directional investment manager, recently announced an expansion of its team and office to support its upward trajectory. Jordan Moore has joined as head of Operations and the firm has contracted with the ACA Group, a leading compliance consultant for the hedge fund industry. This comes at a time when Anacapa reports a doubling of its AUM over the past 18 months, as well as top-tier rankings for its two funds.

"I'm incredibly proud of the team's dedication and hard work, which are key drivers of our success," said Phil Pecsok, Founder of Anacapa Advisors. "With the addition of Jordan Moore, partnership with ACA Group, and increased office space, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of institutional and HNW investors."

Jordan Moore brings extensive experience in streamlining processes, managing finances, and handling sensitive information with utmost discretion. As Operations Manager, she plays a crucial role in maintaining efficiency and supporting the fund's long-term initiatives.

Additionally, Anacapa's new consulting team, the ACA Group, serves over 800 hedge fund clients globally and provides a comprehensive suite of services such as Compliance Advisory, Cybersecurity Risk Advisory, and Education & Training. As Anacapa expands its focus to institutional investors, this partnership strengthens its corporate infrastructure, ensuring best-in-class operational and compliance standards to meet the expectations of a more sophisticated and demanding client base.

The firm has also reported a doubling in AUM over the past 18 months. Over this same period, both funds have ranked in the top 1% of all equity funds (based on 5-year annualized returns for Anacapa Alpha), according to Bloomberg data. Additionally, the firm was recently named – for the second year in a row – Best Quantitative Strategy Under $1B at the 2024 HFM Performance Awards by With Intelligence.

In response to its growing team, Anacapa will soon be expanding into larger office space within Pacific Palisades, which provides ample room for growth in the years ahead.

For more information, visit www.anacapaadvisors.com.

About Anacapa

Anacapa Advisors LLC, founded in 2018 by Phil Pecsok, manages two market-directional hedge funds (Alpha and Quantum) designed to outperform their respective benchmarks in most market environments. Unlike other hedge funds, it is guided by an investor friendly philosophy and fee structure – with a low, 0.50% management fee, and a performance fee earned only when outperforming the respective benchmark.

Media Contact

Ryan Walker

R.J. Walker & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Anacapa Advisors