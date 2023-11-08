Anacapa Advisors Wins Best Quantitative Strategy Under $1B at 2023 HFM Performance Awards

News provided by

Anacapa Advisors

08 Nov, 2023, 08:09 ET

The California-based hedge fund was recognized for outstanding performance

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anacapa Advisors, a market directional investment manager run by Founder & CEO Phil Pecsok, announced today that the firm was awarded Best Quantitative Strategy Under $1B at the HFM Performance Awards gala held on November 1st. In addition to winning this category, Anacapa had been shortlisted for U.S. Equity Long-Term Performance (5 years), and U.S. Equity.

"We are honored to be recognized by HFM for the exceptional performance our Alpha Fund has achieved," noted Pecsok. Anacapa Alpha was founded in 2018 and is benchmarked against the S&P 500. Over the past five years, the fund has generated a 144.8% return compared to 76.1% in the S&P 500 during the same period. We consistently perform in the top quartile of managers year over year, which distinguishes us in the field. It's incredibly fulfilling to be acknowledged for our performance by our peers."

This award comes amid a year of significant milestones for Anacapa. Early in 2023, the firm was awarded Best Private Wealth Manager For Performance in the Private Asset Management awards. Anacapa also celebrated five years in the business, and welcomed several esteemed industry experts to its management team and Board of Advisors.

Over the last 20 years, the HFM Performance Awards have established a strong track record for recognizing industry leaders, and this victory is a testament to Anacapa's continuous outstanding performance. The full list of winners can be found on the HFM Performance Awards website.

About Anacapa
Anacapa Advisors LLC, founded in 2018 by Phil Pecsok, manages two market directional hedge funds (Alpha and Quantum) designed to outperform their respective benchmarks in most market environments. Unlike other hedge funds, it is guided by an investor friendly philosophy and fee structure – with a low, 0.50% management fee, and a performance fee earned only when outperforming the respective benchmark. 

Media Contact
Ryan Walker
R.J. Walker & Co.
ryan@rjwalkerco.com

SOURCE Anacapa Advisors

Also from this source

Anacapa Advisors Shortlisted for HFM Performance Awards

Anacapa Advisors, a market directional investment manager run by Founder & CEO Phil Pecsok, announced the firm's Anacapa Alpha fund has been...

Anacapa Advisors Expands Leadership Team and Extends History of Outperformance

Anacapa Advisors, a market directional investment manager whose funds continue to significantly outperform their respective market indices, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.