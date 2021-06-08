Anago Cleaning System's Adam Povlitz Accepted into Forbes Business Council

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Povlitz, CEO & President, Anago Cleaning Systems, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Adam was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a Forbes Business Council member, Adam joins other professionals across multiple industries to share ideas, best practices, and new business processes that are changing commerce nationally. With a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to achieve peak professional influence, Adam will work with the Forbes professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles and participate in published Q&A panels alongside other experts. "I am honored and excited to join this amazing group of nationwide business leaders as we contribute to this nation's growing number of business owners and entrepreneurs," said Adam. "The value of the Forbes Council community is among the very best and I am proud to bring my experience in the commercial cleaning franchise industry to such an elite group of business professionals."

"We are honored to welcome Adam Povlitz into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the franchise system for both master and unit franchises, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow.

The recent global pandemic significantly changed the commercial cleaning landscape. Brick and mortar businesses and office buildings placed a premium on janitorial services to maintain a higher level of cleanliness and safety to mitigate and reduce the spread of COVID-19. In fact, Anago reports an increase of nearly 200 percent in one-time cleaning and disinfection services from previous years. Additionally, Anago has seen a nearly 300 percent increase in unit franchise sales in April 2021 when compared to the same month in 2020. This indicates the growing number of entrepreneurs looking to go into business from themselves through franchising, along with confidence in future growth projections within the commercial cleaning industry.

About Forbes Council

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #33 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. Anago is proud to be recognized as a top franchise for Veterans and offers a discount to our service members. Anago is accredited by the IFA's Vet Fran initiative and offers a discount to any honorably discharged Veteran. Anago Cleaning Systems welcomes all Veterans looking to open a Master or Unit Franchise. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

