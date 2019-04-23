Anago Cleaning Systems Announces Newest Master in Orange County, CA

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems (Anago), an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 40 Master Franchise locations and more than 1,500 Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and internationally, announced its newest Master Franchise has opened in Orange County, CA. Former IBM and Accenture sales executive Deepak Sinha is the owner and operator of the Orange County master franchise.

"Deepak has the skills and experience necessary to not only grow this business but to operate it in the most efficient manner – no small feat for a very large territory," said Adam Povlitz, President & CEO of Anago Cleaning Systems. "We're excited to enter the Orange County market to offer Unit Franchise opportunities and service companies of all types and sizes there."

Sinha, an alumnus of St. Stephen's College in New Dehli, India and Indian Institute of Management, has been in the corporate world for 22 years, including stints in sales with IBM, Accenture and DuPont India. A 15-year resident of Orange County, Sinha has also invested in two other business, a preschool and a restaurant.

"It was time for me to do something on my own and Anago kept showing up as not only a top cleaning company, but a top franchise overall," Sinha said, referring to Anago's consistent rankings, including #52 in the most recent Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchise ranking. "It's a solid industry, it's a scalable business and the model they have built at Anago gives me a great confidence in my success to grow this company."

