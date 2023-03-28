Anago Cleaning Systems Exceeding Targets In 2023

Leading commercial cleaning franchisees set company record, collectively exceeding more than $100M in annual sales

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems recognized its U.S. and Canadian Master Franchise partners during its annual seminar in Pompano Beach, FL. The seminar's highlight was the brand's announcement that all Master Franchise territories had collectively met and exceeded last year's $100M Challenge, which aimed at investing in people and technology. The $100M Challenge focused on increasing business processes, inflationary price protections, sales & leadership recruitment and training, and franchise development aimed at systems that make the dream of small business ownership a reality for more people.

This year, Anago inducted twelve Master Franchisees into the Million-Dollar Club, each producing at least $1M in revenues, with several exceeding this target. Additionally recognized were the Multi-Million Dollar Club inductees, which included ten territories reaching $2M, two with $3M in revenues, six with $4M, three earning $5M, one territory reaching $6M, and one with over $7M in revenues.

"In 2021, we launched the $100M Challenge promotion to help Master Franchise owners retain and strengthen their field teams to maintain and increase revenue across all national and international markets," said Adam Povlitz, president and CEO of Anago Cleaning Systems. "The program has succeeded beyond our expectations and has now evolved into a target in excess of $300M within the next five years."

This year, Anago inducted twelve Master Franchisees into the Million-Dollar Club, each producing at least $1M in revenues, with several exceeding this target. Additionally recognized were the Multi-Million Dollar Club inductees, which included ten territories reaching $2M, two with $3M in revenues, six with $4M, three earning $5M, one territory reaching $6M, and one with over $7M in revenues.

The program aims to support the costs for owners to focus on human resources, not just technology, to expand businesses, and inspire entrepreneurs to launch unit franchise operations. The financial program boosted sales rep hiring, continued sales and leadership training programs, positioned for inflationary pricing protection, and strengthened franchise development.

Anago recognized several territories trailblazing new paths in growth through 2022. Leading the way was Anago of Greater Philadelphia, earning the coveted "City of the Year" award for the fourth consecutive year with more than $1.5M added revenue over the previous year. Anago of Southern California was honored with the Most Franchises Sold category, while Anago of Denver received the Highest Percent Growth award with a 211% growth increase.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the Master Franchise system, providing valuable assistance, technologies, and critical marketing tools for professionals to operate their regional franchises while creating small business opportunities through its Unit Franchise system.

"Commercial cleaning franchise ownership is continuously on the rise in territories across the nation and into Canada due to an increased focus on meeting rising demand and positioning the company to meet that demand on all levels. The idea of small business ownership is stronger than in previous years despite global shifts in the economy. As we've experienced, home-based and mobile franchise businesses gained national interest as a viable and profitable venture and continue to gain momentum into 2023," added Povlitz.

Anago Cleaning Systems relies on the brand's core values to navigate the changing landscape and apply strategies to foster continued growth while implementing new and innovative technologies. Because of this strong business ethic, Anago has been consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems, earning top placements throughout the past several years and in all the magazine's main ranking systems. These include Fastest-Growing Franchise, Top-Tanked Franchises Under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, Top Global Franchise, and most recently, earning the #34 spot in Entrepreneurs Franchise 500. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with franchisees and clients.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45+ Master Franchisees and 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Anago was ranked #34 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit AnagoCleaning.com.

Press Contact: Perry Athanason/TopFireMedia/[email protected]/917-319-2126

SOURCE Anago Cleaning Systems