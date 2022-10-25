Anago Cleaning Systems Expands Franchising System in Oklahoma

Former Industry Vice President Launches Anago Master Franchise Operations in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 1,700 Regional and Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, announced its newest franchise operations in Oklahoma. Commercial cleaning franchise industry veteran and entrepreneur, Eric Adame, will lead the Anago Master Franchise expansion in the Sooner State with an immediate focus on Oklahoma City and surrounding municipalities.

"I left my career to focus on Anago and decided on the great state of Oklahoma because of my previous years of traveling through the state and becoming familiar with the business climate and people," says Eric. "I love Oklahoma City and its people and am excited about the prospect of helping first-time entrepreneurs and others realize their dreams of small business ownership." For those interested in learning more about Anago's unit franchise opportunities in Oklahoma City, Eric says, "One of the biggest beliefs I have in business is supporting others. Entrepreneurs are a rare, special breed of people with the courage to invest in themselves, their work ethic, and their merit. I want those considering this opportunity to know I have traveled the path they're on, and it's important for them to know they're not alone in this journey."

Eric's extensive business experience includes the roles of Regional Vice President and Regional Director for another commercial cleaning franchise system. Before that, he spent years in the consumer and rent-to-own management industry, fine-tuning his skills in multi-unit business processes, operations, and, most importantly, customer service. After several businesses where Eric held minority ownership rights were sold, he decided it was time to venture out independently. After looking at several brands in the commercial cleaning franchise space, Eric chose Anago Cleaning Systems for its brand promise, company culture, integrity, genuine kindness, and personal touch of the people he encountered at Anago.

"Eric's professional background speaks directly to the core attributes needed to be a successful Master Franchise owner, and we're thrilled to welcome him into our franchise system," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "Most importantly, Eric walks the walk regarding paving pathways and guiding others into small business ownership. He's reachable, approachable, and genuinely interested in the personal and professional success of others, making him the textbook Master Franchise Owner and ambassador of the Anago brand."

"Eric knows what it takes as a first-time business owner because he's done it repeatedly for other majority stakeholders. This is important especially given an undetermined financial landscape. With the nation facing a possible recession, taking that step makes it that much more difficult. Eric understands this from experience while adding the compassion to help others find success," added Povlitz.

Because of this strong business ethic, history of growth, and business-friendly franchise program, Anago is consistently recognized by industry peers, including its regular inclusion within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems. Anago has earned top positions for several years running in all the magazine's main ranking systems. These include Fastest Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises Under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, and Top Global Franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with franchisees and clients.

"Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the Master Franchise system, offering successful mid-career professionals to operate their regional franchises while allowing small business owners to invest in their own success," added Povlitz. "Both levels simply focus on running their business while we provide the assistance, technologies, and critical marketing tools to grow. We expect continued growth and expansion into 2023 and beyond as an industry."

The new Anago Oklahoma City office is located at 6303 N. Portland Ave, Ste 201. To explore unit franchise opportunities with Anago of Oklahoma City, contact Eric Adame at 405.724.4433 ext. 1004 or email [email protected].

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45+ Master Franchisees and 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Anago was ranked #34 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit www.AnagoCleaning.com.

Press Contact: Perry Athanason/TopFireMedia/ [email protected] /917-319-2126.

SOURCE Anago Cleaning Systems