Anago Cleaning Systems Honors Nationwide Franchise Partners

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems is pleased to share the results from its annual industry awards program held virtually as the company continues to abide by safety regulations due to the global pandemic. The award ceremony recognized franchise leaders in several categories including the coveted Master Franchise City of Year award.

As one of the leading commercial cleaning franchise operations in the nation, Anago Cleaning System admits it learned more than its share of new disinfection and sanitation policies, the importance of PPE (personal protective equipment), and responsibility of being considered among the frontline working class.

"The importance and value of commercial cleaning has been re-defined due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President, Anago Cleaning Systems. "Aside from what we learned as an industry, we also experienced the power and passion of people from all walks of life and backgrounds uniting together to serve the communities where we live, send our kids to school, and care for our elders and neighbors. I am extremely proud of the entire Anago family for coming together and make the best out of a very difficult period in human history."

To rise to the COVID-19 challenge, while mindful of creating the safest procedural requirements as possible, Anago quickly pivoted and launched a brand-new specialized cleaning service, Protection+ Disinfection™, which was developed with recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Protection Agency, and Health Canada. This new program was welcomed by franchise owners and customers and made the difference in the survival of many local businesses.

At Anago, new franchise ownership pre-COVID was nearing record-breaking numbers. Once the pandemic took hold, those numbers increased even more as entrepreneurs looked for resilient business opportunities to safeguard against unpredictable economic times. Having posted record numbers during the Great Recession of 2007-08 and the H1N1 Virus of 2009, commercial cleaning earned its place among the nation's top business industries that experienced an increase of sales, service and business ownership. The COVID-19 pandemic has produced even stronger results.

Master Franchise of the Year award goes to Andrew Navarro , Anago of Greater Philadelphia .

Highest Percentage of Growth goes to Dru Dulaney , Anago of Hampton Roads .

Client Sales of the Year award goes to Corey Albertson , Anago of Greater Cincinnati , Columbus & Dayton.

Franchise Sales of the Year award goes to Andrew Navarro , Anago of Greater Philadelphia .

Anago Cleaning Systems is consistently recognized as a leader within the commercial cleaning industry and is continually listed within Entrepreneur Magazine's suite of ranking systems. Most recently, Anago earned #33 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and #14 fastest growing franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' position on the ranking demonstrates the brand's resilience during challenging economic times and rising popularity with franchisees and customers.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #33 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

