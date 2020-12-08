Anago Cleaning Systems Named a Top 100 Game-Changing Franchise of 2020

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 45 master franchises and over 1,700-unit franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, today announced it is named as a top 100 game-changing franchise of 2020. The recognition comes from Franchise Dictionary Magazine, a well-respected, leading franchise publication offering prospective franchise owners informative and educational analysis of the franchising industry.

"The most impressive growth indicator we've seen is the increase in systemwide specialty services from existing clients," said Povlitz. "Starting in March 2020, there was a steady increase reaching 170 percent at its three-month apex. These specialty services include add-ons to standard cleaning contract services, including disinfecting and sanitizing services."

"Anago Cleaning Systems is honored by this recognition for its resiliency and continued franchise growth during these troubling times," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "We've learned through the Great Recession of 2007-08 and the COVID-19 pandemic that many people seek alternative revenue streams that have proven to be profitable during uncertain times. Commercial cleaning concepts like Anago that are built on innovation, technology, and passion have demonstrated their resiliency through these hard times."

Anago reports that not only has commercial cleaning franchising recovered, but it's growing based on several indicators. First, the number of franchises leads the company received in the early months of the pandemic reached 187 percent (compared to the same months, 2019). At the same time, franchise openings increased by nearly 20 percent.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, allowing successful mid-career professionals to operate their exclusive regional franchises while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow.

Alesia Visconti, CEO/Publisher of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, says, "Franchise ownership allows people to follow their dreams of being their own boss and taking control of their futures. It supports people working for themselves but not by themselves. It's a community of professionals all supporting successful business ownership. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation raises the bar and clearly sets itself apart!"

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #38 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit AnagoMasters.com.

