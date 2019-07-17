Anago Cleaning Systems Named Top 50 Global Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems has been named a top 50 global franchise by Entrepreneur magazine, placing 42nd on the publication's annual Global Franchise 200 rankings. This latest ranking comes after Anago was ranked number 52 on the magazine's Franchise 500® list in January and the third overall ranking on Entrepreneur's list of franchises available under $50,000 in the spring.

"Our solid growth has always been attributable to our solid Master and Unit franchises and we are particularly proud that growth is also happening on an international scale," said Adam D. Povlitz, President and CEO of Anago Cleaning Systems. "We are honored that our team has earned this ranking, ahead of respected names such as Ben & Jerry's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Orangetheory."

The "Top Global Franchises" list is a variation of Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 survey, the oldest and most comprehensive franchise ranking in the world. For the Global rankings, the Franchise 500 formula is adjusted to give extra weight to international size and growth. Other areas evaluated by the equation include cost and fees, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability.

Anago is a pioneer of the master franchise system, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance and critical tools to grow. An Anago franchise can be purchased for as little as $10,000.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a commercial cleaning franchise system supporting over 40 Master Franchises and over 1,500 Unit Franchisees in the U.S. and internationally. After years of refining procedures and creating duplicable systems created in his large commercial cleaning service, David Povlitz founded Anago in 1989 to help other entrepreneurs open their cleaning businesses. Today, its program sets the standard worldwide in commercial cleaning. Anago was ranked #52 overall by Entrepreneur Magazine in its 2019 Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit its website at http://www.AnagoMasters.com.

