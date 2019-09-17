Anago Cleaning Systems Officially Opens New Headquarters

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems recently opened its new headquarters location in Pompano Beach to accommodate corporate growth and increasingly efficient operations. The building was officially opened in a recent ceremony featuring Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin and city Chamber of Commerce officials.

Anago Cleaning Systems employees in front of the company's new HQ building

"Anago is experiencing rapid growth, so this location provides us space to not only work more efficiently, but is capable of accommodating years of continued success," said Adam Povlitz, President & CEO. "We know Pompano Beach affords us a wealth of skilled workers we'll be able to add to our team as we continue to expand. We've enjoyed getting involved in the region and look forward to a satisfying relationship with the community."

Anago, one of the leading international commercial cleaning companies, had specific and unique needs for a new headquarters. It was important that the company have a space to house employees and future growth, but also accommodate frequent training sessions with new master and unit Franchisees when they join the company.

Anago is a pioneer of the master franchise system, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance and critical tools to grow.

The company was founded in South Florida, and was headquartered in Fort Lauderdale prior to the move.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is a commercial cleaning franchise system supporting over 40 Master Franchises and over 1,500 Unit Franchisees in the U.S. and internationally. After years of refining procedures and creating duplicable systems created in his large commercial cleaning service, David Povlitz founded Anago in 1989 to help other entrepreneurs open their cleaning businesses. Today, its program sets the standard worldwide in commercial cleaning. Anago was ranked #52 overall by Entrepreneur Magazine in its 2019 Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit its website at http://www.AnagoMasters.com.

