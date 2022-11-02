Anago Cleaning Systems Orange County Master Expands North to Los Angeles

Master Franchise Owner For Leading Commercial Cleaning Leader

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 1,700 Regional and Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, announced its Orange County Master Franchise owner, Deepak Sinha, expanded his operations into South Los Angeles County. Deepak's success in Orange County fuels this expansion since taking ownership of the territory in 2019. Since then, Deepak has grown and developed his franchise operations, paving the pathway for small business ownership for many first-time entrepreneurs. The expansion includes territory from the Orange/LA County line to I-10 in Santa Monica.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed establishing Anago of Orange County as a leading commercial cleaning franchise over the last three years," said Sinha. "I knew coming in that this was a top cleaning franchising company, and my plans to expand to South LA is an exciting endeavor. I aim to take what we've built and accomplished in Orange County to more people and businesses. With a proven model as my foundation, I look forward to helping others realize small business ownership.

Sinha, an alumnus of St. Stephen's College in New Dehli, India, and the Indian Institute of Management, has been in the corporate world for 25 years, including stints in sales with IBM, Accenture, and DuPont India. A nearly twenty-year resident of Orange County and serial entrepreneur, Sinha emphasizes businesses with a community focus by investing in people. In addition to the food and beverage industry, Sinha launched a Montessori school to help families and children with better access to quality education.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed establishing Anago of Orange County as a leading commercial cleaning franchise over the last three years," said Sinha. "I knew coming in that this was a top cleaning franchising company, and my plans to expand to South LA is an exciting endeavor. I aim to take what we've built and accomplished in Orange County to more people and businesses. With a proven model as my foundation, I look forward to helping others realize small business ownership while increasing my involvement in nonprofit, community impact work."

Sinha is deeply involved in his community and hopes to expand his philanthropic work into South LA County. Since establishing Anago operations in Orange County, Sinha has become active in the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce and recently was elected to its Board of Directors. He's passionate about his community and works with several local nonprofits geared to community impact, including the Rotary Club and the Passkeys Foundation, dedicated to opening pathways and creating influence for good.

"We're very proud of what Deepak has accomplished in Orange County since joining Anago in 2019," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "Deepak has mastered the skills and experience necessary to successfully establish and operate his franchise business and grow into new areas where competition is fierce, but demand is high – no small feat for a vast territory like Southern California. We're excited to see Deepak continue our formula for success, expanding into LA County, and proud of the philanthropic attitude of giving back to his community to reach more people."

Anago's Success Built on Value, Strong Ethics

Because of this strong business ethic, history of growth, and business-friendly franchise program, Anago is consistently recognized by industry peers, including its regular inclusion within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems. Anago has earned top positions for several years in all the magazine's central ranking systems. These include Fastest Growing Franchise, Top-Ranked Franchises Under $50K, Top Home-Based Franchise, and Top Global Franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with franchisees and clients.

"Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the Master Franchise system, offering successful mid-career professionals to operate their regional franchises while allowing small business owners to invest in their success," added Povlitz. "Both levels focus on running their business while we provide the assistance, technologies, and critical marketing tools to grow. We expect continued growth and expansion into 2023 and beyond as an industry."

To learn more about Anago's expansion into Southern LA County, please contact Deepak at [email protected]. To explore Master Franchise opportunities with Anago, contact Adam Yazejian, Director of Master Franchise Sales, at 800-213-5857 or visit www.AnagoMasters.com.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45+ Master Franchisees and 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Anago was ranked #34 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit www.AnagoCleaning.com.

