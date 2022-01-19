Anago Cleaning Systems Ranked Among Top Franchises of 2022 in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500®

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems is once again recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. This is the publication's most prestigious ranking, recognizing the top 500 franchises that continue to evolve and maintain relevance with the latest trends, while reporting the greatest growth. This year, Anago Cleaning Systems – backed by decades of brand power and reputational integrity – ranks 34 as it continues to demonstrate financial strength and stability for potential franchisees.

"Anago Cleaning Systems is proud to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine for the quality and dynamic franchise growth of our innovative franchise model," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "Commercial cleaning continues to be called upon as a frontline operational necessity, and our franchisees across the U.S. and Canada are proud to do their part keeping businesses, hospitals, and schools clean and disinfected." "Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success," said Povlitz. "Both levels simply focus on running their business while we provide assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow. As an industry, we expect to see continued growth and expansion in 2022 and beyond."

Anago Cleaning Systems relies on the brand's core values to navigate the changing landscape, implement strategies to foster continued growth, while implementing new and innovative technologies at every opportunity. Because of this strong business ethic, Anago has been consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems, earning top rankings throughout the past several years, and in all the magazine's main ranking systems. These include fastest growing franchise, top-ranked franchises under $50K, top home-based franchise, and top global franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' continued inclusion within these rankings demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with both franchisees and customers.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Anago Cleaning System's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #34 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

