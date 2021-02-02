Anago Cleaning Systems Recognized Among Strongest Franchises of 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems today announced it has moved up five spots to #33 and retains its #2 spot in its industry category in Entrepreneur magazine's yearly Franchise 500 ranking. This highly competitive list is the publication's most prestigious ranking, recognizing the top 500 franchises that continue to evolve and maintain relevance with the latest trends, while reporting the greatest growth.

"The importance of commercial cleaning has been re-defined due to COVID-19," added Povlitz. "What we've experienced with global events such as the 2008 financial meltdown, the spread of the H1N1 virus in 2009 and now the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 is that people turn to franchises that offer essential services still needed despite times of a strained economy. As an industry, we expect to see continued growth and expansion as we continue to live with the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Anago Cleaning Systems is proud to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine for the quality and dynamic franchise growth of our franchise model," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "2020 was particularly challenging for all industries and Anago was proud to be considered an essential, frontline business tasked with keeping, schools, hospitals, and many different types of businesses safe and open during the pandemic. Our Franchisees relied on our brand's core values to navigate the changing landscape, continue growth, implement new and innovative technologies, while keeping their strong passion for service."

Anago Cleaning Systems is consistently recognized within Entrepreneur's suite of ranking systems, earning the #14 fastest growing franchise last year. Anago Cleaning Systems' position on the ranking demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with both franchisees and customers.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow.

The Franchise 500 is an annual listing of the top 500 American franchising companies compiled by Entrepreneur magazine through a submission and review process. The list includes both public and privately held companies and has been published annually since 1979. The magazine compiles its ranking of the companies on a set of criteria—franchises are assessed across five pillars including: costs and fees, size and growth, support, financial strength and stability, and brand strength.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #33 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

