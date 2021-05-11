Anago Cleaning Systems Welcomes New Master Franchise in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 1,700 Regional and Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, announced its newest franchise owners in San Antonio. Husband and wife team Erik and Emily Buttlar will lead this new territory in Texas for the popular commercial cleaning franchise, adding more entrepreneurial opportunities for the Lone Star State.

When discussing what Anago offered versus other commercial cleaning franchise companies, Erik and Emily said, "Anago offered unlimited growth potential. Pair that with the fact we get to work together close to home, a sprawling five-county territory, and the ability to help people start their own business as well as help the community made Anago the only choice for us."

San Antonio is a rapidly growing city and is the 4th among Texas metropolitan areas and 38th in America. The city has a diverse economy featuring military, financial services, health care, and tourism sectors. Downtown San Antonio has various hospitals, research centers, clinics, and prominent educational institutes. Eventually, the city is forecasted to offer a business opportunity in every field, many of which will require commercial cleaning and janitorial services. Commercial cleaning was listed as a frontline, essential operation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to remain a key business operational necessity to keep brick and mortar businesses clean and sanitized.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emily and Erik Buttlar to the Anago family," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "San Antonio is a key market in Texas, and the Buttlars' unique business experience and entrepreneurial passion fit the Anago model of success perfectly. We look forward to the launch of Anago of San Antonio's Master Franchise operations and look forward to many years of growth and success."

When discussing what Anago offered versus other commercial cleaning franchise companies, Erik and Emily said, "Anago offered unlimited growth potential. Pair that with the fact we get to work together close to home, a sprawling five-county territory, and the ability to help people start their own business as well as help the community made Anago the only choice for us."

"San Antonio is poised for substantial growth and is one of the nation's fastest-growing cities," added Emily. "After COVID-19, business owners are looking for ways to not only keep but make their employees and customers feel safe. Vaccination has brought our city a long way on the journey to "back to normal" status. Anago, with our standard cleaning protocols and our ability to disinfect all surfaces with EPA grade disinfectant, will help bring the city the rest of the way."

The husband-and-wife team has years of combined experience. Erik worked for a major retailer for the last 30 years, the last ten being at the executive level focusing on loss prevention and safety. He held many different positions in the company, starting as a supervisor and working his way up to a vice president. For the last 17 years, Emily was a stay-at-home mom and very involved in her children's activities and volunteering at school. Before that, she was an executive administrator and meeting planner.

"Anago unit franchise opportunities are extremely affordable, and the Anago model is designed to help franchisees every step of the way toward business growth and development," said Erik. "Anago of San Antonio is in the position to provide avenues for franchisees to find additional specialty training should they choose to extend their business into a niche market where specific cleaning certifications are required."

When not creating entrepreneurial opportunities for the Anago Master Franchise, Emily and Erik enjoy spending time with their three children and raising miniature Herefords on their small Texas farm.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the franchise system for both master and unit franchises, allowing successful mid-career professionals to operate their exclusive regional franchises while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow.

The Anago of San Antonio office is located off I-10 in San Antonio, just two exits away from the RIM Shopping Center in the Grey Oaks business complex. The address is 23705 IH-10, Suite 300, San Antonio, TX 78257, and can be reached by calling 210-664-0222. To explore regional franchise opportunities with Anago, contact Judy Walker, Senior Vice President of Marketing, at 800-213-5857 or [email protected] or visit http://www.AnagoMasters.com.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #33 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. In 2021, Anago's South Florida international headquarters earned the coveted GBAC STAR™ accreditation for implementing strict protocols for biorisk situations. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

Press Contact: Perry Athanason/TopFireMedia/[email protected]/917-319-2126.

SOURCE Anago Cleaning Systems

Related Links

http://www.AnagoMasters.com

