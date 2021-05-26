Anago Cleaning Systems Welcomes New Master Franchise in SW Connecticut

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, an industry-leading commercial cleaning franchise with over 1,700 Regional and Unit Franchises throughout the U.S. and Canada, announced its newest franchise owners in Southwest Connecticut, including New Haven and Fairfield counties. Ted Bonanno, Regional Director of Anago of Southwest Connecticut, will lead this new territory for the popular commercial cleaning franchise, adding more entrepreneurial opportunities in this area of the Northeast United States.

"This is an opportunity I have been seeking for quite some time," said Bonanno. "I was attracted to Anago's ability to demonstrate its profitability and viability during strained economic times. Its recession-resistant model along with its reputation, stability, and performance within a booming industry is something I feel very confident investing my time and expertise in within the Southwestern Connecticut market."

Southwest Connecticut is poised for growth. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwestern Connecticut was projecting a 25-year growth period and was tapped to become the economic engine of the state. With this type of expected growth, Anago of Southwest Connecticut is positioned to benefit from both existing and new businesses opening in the area. Commercial cleaning was listed as a frontline, essential operation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to remain a key business operational necessity to keep brick and mortar businesses, along with many offices building, clean and sanitized.

"We are excited for Ted and the new Master Franchise operation in Southwest Connecticut," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "His energy and unique business experience define success and is exemplary of what we expect from our Master Franchise owners. We look forward to Ted's success in Southwest Connecticut."

When discussing what Anago offered versus other commercial cleaning franchise companies, Bonanno said, "Anago's Master Franchise model excited me and fit my previous professional experiences in the financial sales and hospitality industry perfectly. It took me a year of research and diving into several other commercial cleaning franchise brands. Anago was the clear winner."

Bonanno earned his MBA from Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business in New York City and enjoyed a successful consultancy career and has invested in many different business ventures.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the franchise system for both master and unit franchises, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow.

The Anago of Southwest Connecticut office is located at 211 State St., Suite 402, Bridgeport, CT 06604 and can be reached by calling 203-993-6779. To explore Regional franchise opportunities with Anago, contact Judy Walker, Senior Vice President of Marketing, at 800-213-5857 or [email protected] or visit http://www.AnagoMasters.com.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #33 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. Anago is proud to be recognized as a top franchise for Veterans and offers a discount to our service members. Anago is accredited by the IFA's Vet Fran initiative and offers a discount to any honorably discharged Veteran. Anago Cleaning Systems welcomes all Veterans looking to open a Master or Unit Franchise. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

Press Contact: Perry Athanason/TopFireMedia/[email protected]/917-319-2126.



SOURCE Anago Cleaning Systems

