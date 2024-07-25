Analog Devices and Flagship Pioneering Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Development of a Fully Digitized Biological World

Specifically, the partnership will leverage Flagship Pioneering's unique innovation process and ADI's cutting edge semiconductor technologies, signal processing portfolio and physical world domain expertise to unlock deeply disruptive solutions and create new companies in the digital biology space. Initial areas of focus will include bioelectronic platforms, regenerative agriculture, novel applications of AI/ML, and preemptive health and medicine. Potential advancements may further drive next-generation protein sequencing, multiomics, early disease diagnostics, transformation of large biological information to actionable digital data, drug design and optimization, and more. This partnership is the latest in Flagship Pioneering's Enabling Technologies Initiative, which is focused on the development of new therapeutic modalities by enabling and powering advanced technologies.

"At its core, ADI exists to accelerate breakthroughs that enrich lives and the world around us," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI. "Innovative technology has the potential to enable better and more proactive care. We expect our digital biology partnership with Flagship Pioneering will put the Intelligent Edge at the center of innovating data-informed health solutions for some of today's biggest challenges."

"Fueled by technological leaps and deep biological understanding, we have entered a new era of biomedical and life science innovation, enabling ever-greater advances to improve the health of humans and the planet," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "Flagship and ADI have a shared ambition and complementary strengths to accelerate the development of a fully digitized biological world that harnesses nature's intelligence to create solutions for preventative and therapeutic medicines, regenerative agriculture, and threats from climate change."

The partnership will be fueled by Flagship Pioneering's origination process for pioneering and scaling novel technologies and/or biological insights that have led to new types of therapeutic modalities such as mRNA, tRNA, and epigenetic controllers. ADI's current applications of sensor technologies, microfabrication technologies, and automation for healthcare including diagnostics, imaging, therapeutic devices, and continuous monitoring will underpin the combinatorial innovation driven through this engagement. Flagship Pioneering's scientist-entrepreneurs will partner with ADI's scientists and engineers to conceive and create new bioplatforms that build on capabilities to bridge biology and technology, advancing novel human health and sustainability innovations.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds bioplatform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health or sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $75 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $3.8 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $27 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, and Tessera Therapeutics.

