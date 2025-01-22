Analog Devices Appoints Andrea F. Wainer to its Board of Directors

"We are delighted to welcome Andrea to the ADI Board, as her deep experience and leadership in the healthcare sector will provide ADI with an important source of wisdom and knowledge as we navigate the rich opportunity landscape ahead of us," said Vincent Roche, ADI's CEO and Chair.

Wainer is a highly versatile, results-oriented leader with expertise leading innovative businesses at Abbott Laboratories (Abbott), Pfizer and Astellas Pharma. Since 2019, she has served as Executive Vice President, Rapid and Molecular Diagnostics at Abbott. In this role, she leads three businesses – one focused on molecular diagnostics and the analysis of DNA and RNA at the molecular level, the second a provider of rapid point-of-care diagnostics, and the third delivers a leading hand-held point-of-care device.

Previous roles held include President, Abbott Molecular Diagnostics; President, Abbott Animal Health; and Divisional Vice President/General Manager, Abbott Renal Care.

Wainer also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Goodman Theatre.

She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from the John M. Olin School of Business, Washington University and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

