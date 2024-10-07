Analog Devices Launches Embedded Software Development Environment, CodeFusion Studio™ and Developer Portal to Simplify and Speed Development for the Intelligent Edge

CodeFusion Studio™ is available today for download on ADI's new Developer Portal (developer.analog.com) – a comprehensive resource hub, offering extensive documentation, support, partnerships and community engagement. CodeFusion Studio™ also supports the ADI Assure™ Trusted Edge Security Architecture, the company's universal hardware and software security foundation, which provides a simple and flexible way to natively implement security in Intelligent Edge devices. Together, CodeFusion Studio™, ADI Assure™ and the ADI Developer portal provide customers with the tools and resources they need to help bring products to market more quickly with enhanced security and reliability. By accelerating deployment times, customers can quickly capitalize on the full value of the Intelligent Edge, which can lead to better business decisions, improved customer satisfaction, enhanced insights and overall business growth.

"The complexity of embedded development at the edge is growing, demanding expertise in hardware, software, and security simultaneously," said Gregory Bryant, president of Global Business Units at ADI. "We believe we are uniquely positioned to provide deep expertise in integration and vertical technologies across diverse markets, making innovation faster, easier and more cost-effective. That's why we are investing heavily in developing and launching these solutions, with plans to continue, enabling our customers to confidently innovate for the Intelligent Edge."

About CodeFusion Studio™: Built on open-source solutions, CodeFusion Studio™ supports a variety of hardware, including select ADI microcontrollers with more digital solutions to come in subsequent versions of the product. It encompasses an IDE, software development kits (SDK), as well as configuration and productivity tools. The experience was created specifically for developers to provide the abstractions they need to simplify development on heterogeneous processors and drive efficiencies. Through its strong partnerships with customers, ADI has identified that nearly half of the product development cycle is spent on debugging and deployment readiness. With the introduction of CodeFusion Studio™, ADI anticipates significantly reducing the time required for these tasks, leading to faster time-to-market and substantial cost savings.

About ADI Assure™: The Intelligent Edge continually evolves in features and functionality, but this comes with increased cybersecurity exposure and new regulatory requirements. The ADI Assure™ brand represents ADI's commitment to integrating security natively at the Intelligent Edge. The ADI Assure™ Trusted Edge Security Architecture is the first pillar of this brand; it includes hardware security capabilities within select ADI hardware products, and software layers with application programming interfaces (APIs) available within Code Fusion Studio™. Initially supporting the MAX32690 microcontroller, these security APIs will remain consistent across an expanding range of ADI processing platforms, easing the migration of software, while providing flexibility and scalability to meet the resource requirements and the interoperability needs of the application.

By simplifying the implementation of typical security use cases and enabling security early in the design cycle, the ADI Assure™ Trusted Edge Security Architecture helps reduce customer time-to-market for new product designs and help meet the "secure-by-design" goals.

About ADI's Developer Portal and commitment to open-source: The offerings above combine with ADI's Developer Portal to provide developers with the resources they need including robust documentation, support, partnership and community. Additionally, ADI has a long history of supporting open-source projects and the company is expanding its involvement in the open-source community to create better, more accessible solutions that can easily integrate with third-party solutions. This will allow current and future customers to work at the level of abstraction they prefer and leverage advancements at the Intelligent Edge.

For more information, please visit ADI's Software & Security Newsroom.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY23 and approximately 26,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding expected product solutions, offerings, technologies, capabilities, and applications, including those that may incorporate, or be based upon, software; the value and importance of, and other benefits related to, our product solutions, offerings, and technologies to our customers, including those that may incorporate, or be based upon, software; expected market and technology trends; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflicts; changes in demand for semiconductor products; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; products that may be diverted from our authorized distribution channels; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; our development of technologies and research and development investments; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; risks related to acquisitions or other strategic transactions; security breaches or other cyber incidents; adverse results in litigation matters; reputational damage; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law; risks related to our indebtedness; and unanticipated difficulties or expenditures related to integrating Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CONTACT:

Ferda Millan

Global PR and External Communications

Analog Devices

[email protected]

(408) 373-1854

Michael Lucarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

Analog Devices

[email protected]

(781) 461-3282

SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.