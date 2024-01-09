Analog Semiconductor Market size to grow by USD 32.93 billion from 2023 to 2028, Market growth driven by rising need for automotive electronics- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "analog semiconductor market by industry application (consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive, manufacturing, and others), type (general purpose and application specific), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the analog semiconductor market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 32.93 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analog Semiconductor Market 2024-2028

The rising need for automotive electronics is the key factor driving market growth. This growth is fueled by the integration of Operational Amplifiers (Op-Amps), Analog-to-Digital Converters (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC), RF (Radio Frequency) Components, and Electromechanical Components. Moreover, factors like globalization and trade, stringent environmental regulations, Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) integration, and emerging markets and applications, especially in telecommunications, further drive this market's expansion.

Market Trend

Advancements in wide-bandgap semiconductors significantly influence the growth of the analog semiconductor market. This trend is significant for Voltage Regulators, Power Management ICs, Signal Conditioning, Oscillators, Sensors and Transducers, Linear ICs, Switching Regulators, and Interface ICs. Its impact is particularly evident in automotive applications, industrial automation, and consumer electronics, driving innovation and boosting growth in these sectors within the analog semiconductor market.

Market Challenge

Concerns associated with miniaturization and power efficiency of analog semiconductors are significant challenges restricting market growth. These challenges affect Data Converters, Comparators, Audio Amplifiers, Voltage References, Battery Management Systems, Power MOSFETs, LED Drivers, and Healthcare Electronics. Addressing these challenges requires navigating supply chain dynamics, intensifying innovation and R&D efforts, and managing market competition to enhance the growth prospects of the analog semiconductor industry. analog circuits.

The analog semiconductor market has been segmented by industry application (consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive, manufacturing, and others), type (general purpose and application specific), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The consumer electronics segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. As more features and multifunctionality are added to consumer electronics devices, there is a growing demand for analog semiconductors that can perform diverse functionalities such as signal processing, amplification, or filtering. In addition, analog semiconductors are a prerequisite for detecting and interpreting real-world signals transmitted by sensors to make the Internet of Things devices communicate with their environment. In addition, an essential role is played by analog components in the efficient management of consumer electronics' energy consumption, such as voltage regulators and power conversion ICs.

APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Analog Semiconductor Market:

Analog Devices Inc., Applied Materials Inc., CHIPLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES, Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd, eInfochips Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kistler Holding AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Semtech Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.

The small signal transistor market size is projected to increase by USD 148.42 million with a growth at a CAGR of 2.94% between 2023 and 2028.

The Semiconductor Market In Military and Aerospace Industry is projected to increase by USD 3.02 billion at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2023 and 2028.

Analog Semiconductor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 32.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.44 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Applied Materials Inc., CHIPLOGIC TECHNOLOGIES, Continental Device India Pvt. Ltd, eInfochips Pvt. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Infineon Technologies AG, Kistler Holding AG, MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Semtech Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

