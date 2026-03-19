Analysis: Chicago Hit-and-Run "Justice Gap" Persists Despite 2025 Infrastructure Surge

New analysis by Chicago law firm Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard details hit-and-run epidemic

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Chicago reaches a milestone of 100 miles of new bike lanes and expanded automated enforcement in 2026, a new data analysis from Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. suggests that infrastructure alone has not closed the "justice gap" for victims of hit-and-run collisions.

The analysis, which synthesizes the most recently available audited data from the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the Illinois Department of Transportation, highlights a stark reality: while traffic fatalities have decreased by 30% since 2021, the arrest rate for hit-and-run drivers remains stalled at less than 1%.

A Systemic Investigative Hurdle

The firm's review of municipal data found that Chicago continues to average approximately 30,000 hit-and-run collisions annually. Despite the high frequency of these incidents, accountability remains elusive. In the most recent year of complete audited records, the city saw over 37,000 crashes but only 306 arrests – a clearance rate of 0.8%.

"The data indicates a significant disparity between the city's focus on street design and its capacity for traffic law enforcement," the analysis states. "Even in cases involving serious injury or death, Chicago's clearance rate of 9.4% lags behind other major hubs like New York City, which maintains a 34.7% clearance rate for similar incidents."

The Impact on Vulnerable Road Users

The analysis highlights that hit-and-run drivers were responsible for roughly 55% of Chicago's pedestrian fatalities in 2023, more than double the national average of 24%. The firm identifies three primary factors contributing to this trend:

The "SUV Factor": Half of pedestrians killed in recent years were struck by larger vehicles, up from one-third a decade ago.

Geographic Disparity: High-crash areas on the South and West Sides continue to see the lowest arrest rates and the highest speeds.

Investigative Windows: Surveillance footage at many intersections is often overwritten within 72 hours, frequently before a dedicated investigator is assigned to a case.

A Resource for Survivors

Recognizing that many victims are "abandoned twice" – once by the driver and again by the legal system – Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard has released a companion Chicago Hit-and-Run Victim Guide. The resource aims to help families navigate insurance complexities and the Illinois Crime Victim Compensation Program, which currently caps medical payments at $45,000 – a fraction of the cost for major trauma surgery.

Methodology

This analysis was conducted by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard using data synthesized from the Chicago Police Department (CPD) Annual Reports (2021-2023), the City of Chicago Reckless Driving Data Portal, and the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) 2024 Progress Report. Because municipal and federal traffic data often undergo a 24-month auditing lag before final release, this analysis focuses on long-term trends and the most recent complete data sets available as of early 2025.

About Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C.

Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard is a Chicago-based personal injury law firm that has recovered more than $3 billion for injury victims. The firm represents victims of catastrophic traffic collisions and advocates for victims' rights in both the courtroom and the public policy arena.

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SOURCE Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C.