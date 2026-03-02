Partner Eirene N. Salvi honored by Crain's as a 'Notable Woman in Law'

CHICAGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce Partner Eirene N. Salvi has been named to Crain's 2026 "Notable Women in Law" list.

Each year, Crain's features a group of influential and impressive attorneys from around the Chicago area. This year's list includes 100 women who "reflect the breadth of influence shaping business, government and civic life," Crain's writes in the official announcement. "This year's honorees represent a cross-section of practice areas and career paths. Together, they illustrate how legal expertise supports growth, accountability and innovation across Chicago's economy."

Ms. Salvi joined Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. in 2016 and was named Partner in 2025. She concentrates her legal practice on cases involving medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability. In her time with the firm, she has recovered more than $575 million on behalf of her clients. Ms. Salvi served as the 2024-2025 President of Lawyers Lend-A-Hand to Youth, an organization that channels the legal community's resources to promote one-to-one mentoring and tutoring programs in disadvantaged Chicago communities. In 2025, she was selected to serve on the ADR Task Force for the Illinois Judicial Conference, which helps Illinois courts navigate the increasingly complex and ever-changing environments in which they operate.

