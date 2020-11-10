Analysis Group Recognized as a Top Women-Led Business in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, has been recognized among the "Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts" for the eighth consecutive year. The statewide evaluation was conducted by The Boston Globe Magazine and The Commonwealth Institute, a nonprofit organization devoted to advancing businesswomen in leadership positions.

Analysis Group, led by CEO and Chairman Martha Samuelson, ranked 13th out of all organizations. As a whole, 50% of the firm's employees are women, including 40% of upper management.

"I'm so proud of how my wonderful, accomplished colleagues continue to support one another in response to the unprecedented events of the global pandemic," said Ms. Samuelson. "What stands out most is the support for community beyond our virtual walls, through pro bono assistance around the world."

Of significance this year were nominated companies' charitable activities related to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Analysis Group assisted numerous organizations with pandemic-related pro bono work, including:

Adaptation of the Vancouver School of Economics' COVID-19 Risk/Reward Assessment Tool for use in Quebec . The tool helps policymakers weigh the relative risk of infection in specific occupations and industries, and respond to the pandemic accordingly.

. The tool helps policymakers weigh the relative risk of infection in specific occupations and industries, and respond to the pandemic accordingly. Development of an interactive mapping application to track and measure coronavirus tests in Haiti , and anticipate the evolution of the country's coronavirus transmission for best allocation of scarce medical resources.

, and anticipate the evolution of the country's coronavirus transmission for best allocation of scarce medical resources. Assistance to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative, a joint collaboration of Partners In Health (PIH) and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts . The Collaborative has trained hundreds of contact tracers to notify people who have been in close contact with confirmed coronavirus patients.

Selection for this year's ranking was also based on such factors as revenue or operating budget, number of full-time employees in the state, workplace and management diversity, and innovative work. The complete list of top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts is available at The Boston Globe.

