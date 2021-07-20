Analysis Group Study Fills Research Gap on Inpatient Management of Hyperkalemia and Subsequent Readmissions

80% of patients' serum potassium levels normalized during inpatient stay, while 1 in 6 died. Tweet this

The team of researchers conducted statistical analyses of relevant electronic medical records from the Research Action for Health Network (REACHnet) of 21,793 hyperkalemia patients between 2012 and 2018. Notably, the team found that:

69% of patients had mild hyperkalemia during inpatient care, while 19% had moderate and 12% severe hyperkalemia.

The most common treatments during inpatient stay were temporizing agents such as calcium gluconate, insulin/dextrose, and sodium bicarbonate (mild: 29%; moderate: 46%; severe: 73%), as well as diuretics (33%; 37%; 35%).

Sodium polystyrene sulfonate (SPS) was commonly used, and was used more frequently as hyperkalemia severity increased (12%; 28%; 45%).

Inpatient treatment with novel potassium binders like patiromer was rare during the study period (<0.1% overall).

The potassium levels of 87% of patients normalized during inpatient stay.

The rate of hyperkalemia recurrence within 30 days of discharge was higher than expected for all categories (13%; 15%; 18%), which may indicate that long-term outcomes of episodic hyperkalemia management in the inpatient setting should be explored further.

A high rate of death among inpatient stays was observed (12%; 16%; 20%).

Almost no patients received a potassium binder at discharge, which may indicate a treatment path to explore.

The study, "Inpatient Management and Post-Discharge Outcomes of Hyperkalemia," is published in the latest issue of Hospital Practice. Coauthors include Harold Szerlip of Baylor University Medical Center, Vivian Fonseca of Tulane University Medical Center, Gabriel Uwaifo of Oschner Medical Center, and Jill Davis and Rubeen Israni of AstraZeneca. Analysis Group Managing Principal Eric Wu provided study design support. Funding for the study was provided by AstraZeneca.

