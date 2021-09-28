Analysis Group Supports BASF's Successful Vehicle Fuel Vapor Canister Antitrust Matter

Analysis Group's Divya Mathur testified on liability and damages in BASF's successful fuel vapor tech antitrust suit Tweet this

Analysis Group Vice President Divya Mathur testified before a jury that Ingevity's conduct was anticompetitive and BASF had been foreclosed from the marketplace due to Ingevity's conduct. As a result of Ingevity's anticompetitive conduct, Dr. Mathur determined that BASF had suffered significant lost profits on certain carbon "honeycomb" products used in the manufacture of vehicle fuel vapor capture canisters to meet US emissions regulations. Following a seven-day trial in the US District Court for the District of Delaware, the jury found in favor of BASF on all claims and awarded BASF $28.3 million in damages, which is automatically trebled under the antitrust laws to $84.9 million.

An Analysis Group team, led by Managing Principal Lauren Kindler and Vice President Brian Ellman, and including Manager Alex Fiore, supported Dr. Mathur in preparing her testimony.

To learn more about Analysis Group's capabilities, visit AnalysisGroup.com.

About Analysis Group:

Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

Contact:

Analysis Group

Eric Seymour

978 273 6049

[email protected]

SOURCE Analysis Group

Related Links

www.analysisgroup.com

