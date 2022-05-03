Analysis Group Supports Intuit's Defeat of Emergency Motion in Deceptive Advertising Matter

BOSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A team from Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, supported WilmerHale LLP and its client Intuit in their successful bid to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC's) attempts to halt the marketing of Intuit's popular tax filing software, TurboTax Free Edition, in California.

In the case (Federal Trade Commission v. Intuit Inc.), the FTC alleged that Intuit was deceptively advertising the software as free while concealing disclosures that only simple tax filings qualified for the free service, in violation of Section 13(b) of the Federal Trade Commission Act. The FTC filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and a preliminary injunction.

An Analysis Group team led by Managing Principals Aaron Yeater and Rebecca Kirk Fair, and Vice Presidents Kris Comeaux, Tracy Offner, and Elizabeth Milsark, supported Professor Peter Golder, Professor of Marketing at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College, and Professor John Hauser, Kirin Professor of Marketing at the MIT Sloan School of Management, in their expert submissions to the court rebutting claims made by the FTC and its marketing and surveys expert.

The motion was denied by the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

To learn more about Analysis Group's capabilities, visit AnalysisGroup.com.

About Analysis Group:

Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

Contact:

Analysis Group

Eric Seymour

978 273 6049

[email protected]

SOURCE Analysis Group