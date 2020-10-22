Analysis Group Team Publishes Real-World Evidence in Sequencing of Radium-223 Radiotherapy for Patients with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, a global leader in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), announced the publication of a study addressing the question of when radium-223 should be given to patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The retrospective analysis, published in the Nature journal Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases, focuses on the question of whether radium-223 should be administered before or after patients receive chemotherapy.

Currently, sequencing decisions are made without treatment selection tools such as validated biomarkers of response, and are based on both patient-provider discussions of overall treatment goals and risk-benefit assessments. This approach has led to widely varying patterns in the contemporary use of radium-223 amid a growing number of treatment options for patients with mCRPC.

Analysis Group Managing Principal Mei Sheng Duh, Manager Rachel Bhak, Consultant Caroline Korves, and Senior Analyst Mu Cheng, in collaboration with investigators from the University of California San Diego, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, analyzed clinical data from 2013–2018 about treatment patterns in patients treated with radium-223 pre- vs. post-chemotherapy. The results demonstrated that administration of radium-223 pre-chemotherapy increased the likelihood of completion of radium-223 treatment. However, radium-223 treatment pre- or post-chemotherapy and with or without combination therapy did not result in significant differences in overall survival.

"This was a non-interventional, retrospective, longitudinal chart review study of patients at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston," said Dr. Duh. "The treatment patters and decisions we studied were particularly difficult to compare given the varied treatment decisions. While the results of the study are clinically relevant, future studies should be done at a scale greater than a single, tertiary cancer center."

The study, "Treatment of Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer with Radium-223: A Retrospective Study at a US Tertiary Oncology Center," was published in the August 2020 issue of Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases. Coauthors include Rana McKay of the University of California San Diego, Rebecca Silver and Mary-Ellen Taplin of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Sreevalsa Appukkuttan and Stacey J. Simmons of Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals. Funding was provided by Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals.

About Analysis Group's HEOR Practice

Founded in 1981, Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices. Analysis Group's health care experts apply analytical expertise to health economics and outcomes research, clinical research, market access and commercial strategy, and health care policy engagements, as well as drug safety-related engagements in epidemiology. Analysis Group's internal experts, together with its network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, provide our clients with exceptional breadth and depth of expertise and end-to-end consulting services globally.

