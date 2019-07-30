Analysis Group Welcomes Electricity Markets Economic Expert Joe Cavicchi to the Firm

BOSTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, announced that electricity markets expert Joe Cavicchi has joined the firm's Boston office as Vice President. In this role, Mr. Cavicchi will support the firm's energy clients in solving complex policy, regulation, and litigation challenges.

Mr. Cavicchi is an expert on the economics of wholesale and retail electricity markets. With more than 20 years of consulting experience, he advises a wide range of clients on issues associated with wholesale power market design and market power mitigation frameworks, wholesale and retail contracting practices, and regulatory and contract disputes arising in these marketplaces. In these engagements, Mr. Cavicchi has conducted economic analyses evaluating the impact of regulatory policies on electricity markets, applied rigorous analytical modeling tools to assess power system operations, evaluated the effectiveness of market power mitigation frameworks in conjunction with antitrust analyses, and led economic investigations of market participant bidding behavior associated with allegations of market manipulation. He has extensive experience as an expert witness before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and other federal and state regulatory authorities.

"Joe brings a deep knowledge of power markets, an acute understanding of effective energy resource mix policies and strategies, and an impressive track record navigating a wide variety of FERC- and state-related matters, honed over 20 years of solving complex business challenges for clients," said Paul Hibbard, Principal, Analysis Group. "We are thrilled to have him join the firm and look forward to his contributions."

Mr. Cavicchi has advised clients and published frequently on the impacts of public policies requiring an increased reliance on intermittent electric generation resources. He has both analyzed the underlying economics of these policies and evaluated their impacts on power market designs and resource mixes. Most recently, he provided testimony in PJM's ongoing FERC proceeding evaluating proposed changes to its market designs to ensure an efficient foundation upon which to accommodate a growing supply of renewable resources.

"Electricity markets are facing a rapid, unprecedented shift in generation resource mix, which is driving an increased focus on ensuring that market designs can accommodate this new resource mix in a cost-effective way," said Mr. Cavicchi. "These ongoing systemic changes affect electricity market competition, policy development, and innovation, and are unlike anything we've seen in decades. This is fueling the need for trusted experts who can decipher increasingly nuanced markets, and Analysis Group is uniquely positioned to address this need. I'm very excited to join a firm with such depth and breadth of talent."

Mr. Cavicchi holds an S.M. in technology policy from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an S.M. in environmental engineering from Tufts University, and a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut. He is a registered professional mechanical engineer in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Analysis Group's energy and environment work is distinguished by expertise in economics, finance, market analysis, regulatory issues, and public policy, as well as significant experience in environmental economics and energy infrastructure development. The firm has worked for a wide variety of clients including energy producers, suppliers, and consumers; utilities; regulatory commissions and other public agencies; tribal governments; regional transmission organization and other power system operators; foundations; financial institutions; and start-up companies.

