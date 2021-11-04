Analysis of Huawei Technologies' RRU 5818 400W 3500MHz: A 5G NR Remote Radio Unit and Supports RF Output Power of 400W (8x 50W) at FR1 n78 3500MHz

Nov 04, 2021, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Huawei Technologies RRU 5818 400W 3500MHz" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Huawei Technologies RRU 5818 system. This product is a 5G NR remote radio unit and supports RF output power of 400W (8x 50W) at FR1 n78 3500MHz.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- Heat Fins
- High Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power
- capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
- Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Active/Passive Component Summary
CHAPTER 1: HUAWEI RRU
- Overview of Remote Radio Unit (RRU)
CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS
- Main Chassis/Heat Sink
- Main Chassis/Heat Sink Thermal Fins
- Secondary Chassis/Heat Sink
- Interface Panel Cover
- RRU Pressure Equalization Vent
CHAPTER 3: POWER SUPPLY SUBSYSTEM
- Power Supply Module
- Power Supply Module Top Shield
- Power Supply Module Bottom Shield
- Power Supply PCB Analysis
- 1.5kW DC-DC Converter Module
CHAPTER 4: FRONTHAUL/RADIO TRANSCEIVER SUBSYSTEM
- Radio Transceiver RF Shield
- Top PCB Component Analysis
- Bottom PCB Component Analysis
CHAPTER 5: RF FILTER SUBSYSTEM
- Cavity Filter Section
- Antenna Feed Section
APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS
APPENDIX B COMPONENT TYPE BY AREA
APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER
APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qsxfk
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article