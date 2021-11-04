Analysis of Huawei Technologies' RRU 5818 400W 3500MHz: A 5G NR Remote Radio Unit and Supports RF Output Power of 400W (8x 50W) at FR1 n78 3500MHz

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Huawei Technologies RRU 5818 400W 3500MHz" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Huawei Technologies RRU 5818 system. This product is a 5G NR remote radio unit and supports RF output power of 400W (8x 50W) at FR1 n78 3500MHz.

Features

  • System Functional Description
  • System Level Block Diagrams
  • High Level Mechanical Analysis
    • Heat Sink
    • Heat Fins
  • High Level PCB Analysis
  • Component Diagrams
    • Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
  • High Level Bill of Materials
    • Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
    • Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power
    • capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
    • Complete Part Number/Marking
    • Component Manufacturer Identification
    • Function Component Description
    • Package Type
  • Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Active/Passive Component Summary

CHAPTER 1: HUAWEI RRU

  • Overview of Remote Radio Unit (RRU)

CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

  • Main Chassis/Heat Sink
  • Main Chassis/Heat Sink Thermal Fins
  • Secondary Chassis/Heat Sink
  • Interface Panel Cover
  • RRU Pressure Equalization Vent

CHAPTER 3: POWER SUPPLY SUBSYSTEM

  • Power Supply Module
  • Power Supply Module Top Shield
  • Power Supply Module Bottom Shield
  • Power Supply PCB Analysis
  • 1.5kW DC-DC Converter Module

CHAPTER 4: FRONTHAUL/RADIO TRANSCEIVER SUBSYSTEM

  • Radio Transceiver RF Shield
  • Top PCB Component Analysis
  • Bottom PCB Component Analysis

CHAPTER 5: RF FILTER SUBSYSTEM

  • Cavity Filter Section
  • Antenna Feed Section

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B COMPONENT TYPE BY AREA

APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qsxfk

