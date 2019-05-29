Analysis of LG's Electronics Cluster and Infotainment Display Module in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class: Teardown Analysis, Physical Analysis, Cost Analysis, Manufacturing Process Flow & Selling Price
May 29, 2019, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LG Electronics Cluster and Infotainment Display Module in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a complete teardown analysis of LG's display and the associated touchscreen extracted from the A-Class Mercedes. Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the cluster display. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including the backlight module and the different mechanical frames.
In-car infotainment raises expectations from designers and drivers, and demand is growing year by year. Amidst this, LG Display is selling a complete infotainment cluster including two displays - one handset, and one touchscreen. The first vehicle that we find this cluster in is the Mercedes A-Class.
LG has strong knowledge of automotive displays. Of its latest product's two displays, one shows driving functions, like engine status and navigation maps. The other is a touchscreen allowing users to control infotainment parameters. The displays include an ambient light sensor, enabling adaptive contrast and lighting intensity inside the car. This cluster may be easily adapted to the interior vehicle style of each car manufacturer.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview/Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Main Chipset
- Block Diagram
- Reverse Costing Methodology
- Glossary
2. Company Profile
- LG Display/Electronics
3. Teardown Analysis
- System Overview
- System Opening
4. Physical Analysis
- Display Modules
- Display cell
- Display electronic boards
- Touchscreen cell
- Touchscreen board
- Backlight unit
- Electronic Board
5. Cost Analysis
- Accessing the BOM
- Yield Hypothesis for Display Modules
- Display Cell Cost
- Display Electronic Board BOM Cost
- Touchscreen Cell
- Touchscreen Board
- Backlight Unit
- Total Display Module Cost including Board BOM and Display Assembly
- Electronic Board BOM Cost
- Housing Cost
- Complete BOM Cost
6. Manufacturing Process Flow
- Display Electronic Board Assembly
- Touchscreen Board Assembly
- Electronic Board Assembly
- Cluster Module Assembly
7. Selling Price
- Estimation of the Selling Price
