Analysis of LG's Electronics Cluster and Infotainment Display Module in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class: Teardown Analysis, Physical Analysis, Cost Analysis, Manufacturing Process Flow & Selling Price

The "LG Electronics Cluster and Infotainment Display Module in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class" report

This report presents a complete teardown analysis of LG's display and the associated touchscreen extracted from the A-Class Mercedes. Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the cluster display. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including the backlight module and the different mechanical frames.

In-car infotainment raises expectations from designers and drivers, and demand is growing year by year. Amidst this, LG Display is selling a complete infotainment cluster including two displays - one handset, and one touchscreen. The first vehicle that we find this cluster in is the Mercedes A-Class.

LG has strong knowledge of automotive displays. Of its latest product's two displays, one shows driving functions, like engine status and navigation maps. The other is a touchscreen allowing users to control infotainment parameters. The displays include an ambient light sensor, enabling adaptive contrast and lighting intensity inside the car. This cluster may be easily adapted to the interior vehicle style of each car manufacturer.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Main Chipset

Block Diagram

Reverse Costing Methodology

Glossary

2. Company Profile

LG Display/Electronics

3. Teardown Analysis

System Overview

System Opening

4. Physical Analysis

Display Modules

Display cell



Display electronic boards



Touchscreen cell



Touchscreen board



Backlight unit

Electronic Board

5. Cost Analysis

Accessing the BOM

Yield Hypothesis for Display Modules

Display Cell Cost

Display Electronic Board BOM Cost

Touchscreen Cell

Touchscreen Board

Backlight Unit

Total Display Module Cost including Board BOM and Display Assembly

Electronic Board BOM Cost

Housing Cost

Complete BOM Cost

6. Manufacturing Process Flow

Display Electronic Board Assembly

Touchscreen Board Assembly

Electronic Board Assembly

Cluster Module Assembly

7. Selling Price

Estimation of the Selling Price



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67ebbu





