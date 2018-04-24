Analysis of Passenger Vehicle Pricing Strategies in Brazil to 2023 Featuring Ford,GM, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Renault, Toyota & Volkswagen

The Brazilian automotive market has been declining since its historic high in 2012-2013. However, the forecast for 2017-2018 is one of market stability, followed by growth from 2019 onwards. In addition, the market has also experienced macro-economic volatility which has further impacted this decline.

Along the same time frame, regulation-driven investments and technology innovations were also made across the manufacturing sector to counter this. The culmination of these factors impacted vehicle pricing strategies in Brazil, which experienced an average year-on-year increase of over 7.0% between 2012 and 2017.

By 2023, vehicle prices will be impacted by a number of factors, such as Brazil's Rota 2030 plan, introduction of a roadmap of next-generation technologies, and macro-economic indicators, which will be key influencers.

This study focuses on the analysis of how vehicle prices have changed between 2012 and 2017 in Brazil, and highlights the key factors that have impacted this. The study also presents an analysis for a specified reference fleet across different OEM and vehicle segments. It showcases the change in price positioning for various OEMs and describes the changing landscape of price competitiveness across vehicle segments.

Key Issues Addressed:

How has the pricing of vehicles changed in Brazil from 2012 to 2017?

from 2012 to 2017? What are the key factors that have influenced change in vehicle prices and what are the key activities in Brazil that will influence change towards 2023?

that will influence change towards 2023? How are OEMs competing in Brazil , in terms of vehicle prices? How has the positioning of OEM/ models/vehicle segments/fuel type changed since 2012?

, in terms of vehicle prices? How has the positioning of OEM/ models/vehicle segments/fuel type changed since 2012? How has the ranking and positioning of OEMs and their models changed between 2012 and 2017? And how are core OEM strategies influencing price positioning?

What are the key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for success in terms of competitive pricing strategies towards 2023?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope, Methodology, And Definitions



3. Factors Impacting Vehicle Price Structure Current And 2023 Outlook



4. Price Analysis By Vehicle Segment



5. Price Analysis By OEM



6. Growth Opportunities And Strategic Imperative



7. The Last Word



8. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Ford

General Motors

Honda

Hyundai

Nissan

Renault

Toyota

Volkswagen

