Analysis of the Global Kirsten Rat Sarcoma Viral Oncogene Homolog (KRAS)-inhibitors Market 2023-2032: Rapid Evolution of Therapies for KRAS Mutations Presents New Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kirsten Rat Sarcoma Viral Oncogene Homolog (KRAS)-inhibitors - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the KRAS inhibitors market, epidemiology, and market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Highlights:

KRAS mutations contribute less to cancer in Japan compared to Western countries like the United States and Europe . In the United States , KRASG12C is present in approximately 37% of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cases, while KRASG12D is prevalent in about 42% of pancreatic cancer cases and 30% of colorectal cancer (CRC) cases. Among the approved therapies, LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) is expected to generate more revenue than KRAZATI (adagrasib) in the United States during the study period (2019-2032). The United States is expected to hold the highest market share for KRAS inhibitors in 2022, followed by the EU4 countries, with Germany having the highest share and Spain the lowest. KRAZATI has been added as a therapeutic option after first-line treatment for NSCLC in the latest NCCN guidelines published in December 2022 . There is an opportunity for emerging KRAS key players focusing on safer combinations with less toxicity. LUMAKRAS witnessed a decrease in sales after the launch of KRAZATI, primarily due to a price adjustment implemented as part of a reimbursement agreement in Germany . Several companies are developing candidates for pan-KRAS inhibition, which has the potential to create a positive shift in the KRAS-inhibitors market.

The report covers the epidemiology of KRAS inhibitors in NSCLC, CRC, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the total KRAS-mutated cases in the 7MM (United States, EU4, UK, and Japan). The total KRAS-mutated cases in the 7MM were over 450,000 in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

LUMAKRAS (sotorasib) by Amgen and KRAZATI (adagrasib) by Mirati Therapeutics are the approved drugs targeting KRAS G12C mutations. LUMAKRAS received accelerated approval in May 2021 and is marketed as LUMYKRAS in the European Union, UK, and Switzerland. KRAZATI received approval from the FDA in December 2022 and has a Marketing Authorization Application submitted to the EMA.

Emerging drugs include JDQ443 by Novartis and divarasib by Roche/Genentech, among others. JDQ443 is in a Phase III trial for NSCLC, while divarasib is being investigated in solid tumors, including NSCLC, CRC, and other cancer types.

The United States is expected to have the highest market share among the 7MM in 2022 for KRAS inhibitors. LUMAKRAS is anticipated to capture more market share compared to KRAZATI throughout the study period.

The report also includes insights from key opinion leaders (KOLs) and industry experts working in the domain to understand current treatment patterns and market trends.

Overall, the KRAS inhibitors market is evolving rapidly with recent approvals and ongoing research for new therapies targeting different KRAS mutations and multiple cancer types. The market holds significant potential for growth as more effective and safer treatments are developed to address various KRAS variants.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of KRAS Inhibitors

4. Key Events

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Disease Background and Overview

7. Treatment

8. Guidelines

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

10. Marketed Drugs

11. Emerging Drugs

12. Unmet Needs

13. SWOT Analysis

14. KOL Views

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

16. KRAS-inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

17. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Novartis

Roche

Genentech

Verastem Oncology

Revolution Medicines

Cardiff Oncology

Immuneering Corporation

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

BridgeBio Pharma (Navire Pharma)

Mirati Therapeutics

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Elicio Therapeutics

InventisBio

Gritstone Bio

D3 Bio

