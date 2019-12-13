Analysis of the World's $45.78Bn E-waste Management Market, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-waste Management Market by Equipment [Small, Large, Temperature, Screen, IT], Method [Recycling, Dispose/Trash], Waste Source [Household, Industrial, Telecom, Medical, Consumer], Material [Metal (Ferrous, Non Ferrous), Plastic] - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $45.78 billion by 2025.



The growth in e-waste management market is attributed to the growing global e-waste burden, increasing adoption of electronic devices across the world, consumer preference towards rapid changeover to technologically advanced gadgets, and shortened lifecycle of e-devices.

In addition, government initiatives for e-waste management creating greater awareness of e-waste management and defining waste management responsibilities and ownership for different stakeholders in the electronic devices value chain provide further growth opportunities for players operating in this market.

However, lack of proper disposable/dumping systems in ASEAN countries and high cost of recycling of e-devices are recognized as the major hurdles for the market growth.



Based on equipment type, the overall e-waste management market is classified into small equipment, large equipment, temperature exchange equipment, screens, small IT equipment, and lamps. The small equipment segment is estimated to dominate the overall e-waste management market in 2019 and is also estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. High amount of e-waste generated from small equipment owing to their short life span due to increasing consumer preference for new models, designs, and features is driving the growth in this market.



Based on the waste source, the overall e-waste management market is segmented into household appliances, IT & telecom equipment, consumer electronics, printed circuit boards (PCBs), industrial electronics, and medical equipment. Household appliances segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market due to high volume of household appliances being discarded every year. Increased disposable income of consumers and growing inclination towards adoption of advanced household appliances is expected to drive the growth in this market.



The key players operating in the global e-waste management market are Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI), Aurubis AG, Sims Metal Management Limited, Umicore, Boliden AB, Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc., TRIPLE M METAL LP, Tetronics (International) Limited, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., and Stena Metall AB.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3.Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Global E-Waste Burden

4.2.2. Shortened Lifecycle of Smartphones

4.2.3. Government Regulations for E-Waste Management

4.2.4. Increase in Consumer Awareness for Environment Protection

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Initiatives for E-Waste Management

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Lack of Proper Disposable/Dumping System in ASEAN Markets

4.4.2. High Cost of Recycling E-Devices

4.5. Regulatory Assessment

4.5.1. North America

4.5.1.1. U.S.

4.5.1.2. Canada

4.5.2. Europe

4.5.2.1. Germany

4.5.2.2. France

4.5.2.3. U.K.

4.5.2.4. Spain

4.5.2.5. Italy

4.5.2.6. Rest of Europe

4.5.3. Asia-pacific

4.5.3.1. China

4.5.3.2. India

4.5.3.3. Japan

4.5.3.4. Rest of Asia-pacific

4.5.4. Latin America

4.5.5. Middle East

4.5.6. Africa



5. E-waste management market, by type of equipment

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Small equipment

5.3. Large equipment

5.4. Temperature exchange equipment

5.5. Displays & screens

5.6. Small IT equipment

5.7. Lamps



6. E-waste management market, by method

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Recycling & reuse

6.3. Dispose/trash

6.3.1. Land filling

6.3.2. Incineration



7. E-waste management market, by waste sources

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Household appliances

7.3. It & telecom equipment

7.4. Consumer electronics (CE)

7.5. Printed circuit boards (PCBs)

7.6. Industrial electronics (IE)

7.7. Medical equipment



8. E-waste management market, by waste materials

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Metals

8.2.1. Non-ferrous metals

8.2.2. Ferrous metals

8.3. Plastics & resins

8.4. Other materials



9. Global e-waste management market, by geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4. Asia-pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East

9.6.1. Saudi Arabia

9.6.2. UAE

9.6.3. Kuwait

9.6.4. Qatar

9.6.5. Rest of Middle East

9.7. Africa



10. Competitive landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key growth strategies

10.3. Competitive benchmarking

10.4. Market share analysis (2018)

10.4.1. Aurubis AG

10.4.2. Umicore

10.4.3. Sims Metal Management Limited

10.4.4. Boliden AB



11. Company profiles

11.1. Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

11.1.1. Business overview

11.1.2. Service portfolio

11.1.3. Strategic developments

11.2. Aurubis Ag

11.3. Sims Metal Management Limited

11.4. Umicore

11.5. Boliden Ab

11.6. Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (GEEP)

11.7. TRIPLE M METAL L.P.

11.8. Tetronics (International) Limited

11.9. Enviro-hub Holdings Ltd.

11.10. Stena Metall AB



