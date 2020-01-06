Analysis on Poland's Insurance Market, 2019 to 2021: Non-Life & Life Insurance, Bancassurance, Leading Player Profilings, Market Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Market in Poland 2019-2021 - CEE Insurance Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Insurance Market in Poland 2019-2021 is the latest full update of comprehensive publication on the insurance sector in Poland. It describes the present market structure and recent trends in the insurance market. It also provides short term estimates of the insurance premium for the years 2019-2021.



Premium written in the non-life insurance segment in Poland jumped by 7% in 2018 and by 3% in H1 2019, and it is expected to top PLN 42 billion by year-end 2019. By contrast, the premium in the life segment continued to decline, falling by nearly 12% in 2018 and going down again by another 3% in 1H 2019.

Recent years have been particularly challenging for life insurers as the regulatory developments and disclosure rules have changed the way life products are distributed. This led also to significant changes in market shares as less adaptive players lost a significant part of their business while more flexible players gained market share and reinforced their position.



Increasing regulatory pressure has been also among triggers of the ongoing consolidation. After multiple M&A transactions recorded in 2018, there are already new deals upcoming with the recently speculated withdrawal of AXA. The ongoing consolidation in the insurance sector is for sure taking out some pressure from the market in terms of pricing and tariffs as well it is helping to increase the scale of operations for the survivors.

Key Topics Covered



Slide 1: Executive Summary



1. Macroeconomic Overview

Slide 2: Poland - General overview

- General overview Slide 3: Poland in Europe : Number of households vs. wealth, 2018

in : Number of households vs. wealth, 2018 Slide 4: Key macroeconomic indicators, 2014-2019F

Slide 5: Foreign trade statistics, C/A, FDI, 2014-2019F

Slide 6: Unemployment and salaries/wages, 2014-2019F

Slide 7: Disposable income in households and income distribution, 2014-2019F; Income distribution 2018

Slide 8: Consumer confidence index evolution, Dec. 2013 - Nov. 2019

- Slide 9: Warsaw Stock Exchange - Turnover, Market cap. and indexes, 2013-2018

Slide 10: Banking assets evolution, 2014-2019F

2. Insurance Market

Slide 11: Insurance Markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2017-2019

Slide 12: Insurance premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 2018

Slide 13: Insurance gross premiums - Local insurers (life/non-life, in EUR), 2015-2019F

Slide 14: Insurance gross premiums - Local insurers (life/non-life, in PLN), 2015-2019F

Slide 15: Top 12 insurance groups in Poland by total premium written, 1H 2019

by total premium written, 1H 2019 Slide 16: Insurance market concentration and Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (life/non-life), 2017 vs. 1H 2019

Slide 17: Current and upcoming Insurance M&A transactions in Poland , 2019

, 2019 Slide 18: Own funds for life and non-life insurers, 2015-1H 2019, SCR coverage ratios, 2016-2018

Slide 19: Number of insurance agents by type and number of sales reps (OFWCA), 2016-2018

Slide 20: Insurance - Regulatory institutions, 2019

Slide 21: Private health Insurance - Opportunity for insurers; Premium written, 2016-2019E

3. Non-Life Insurance

Slide 22: Non-life insurance markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2016-2018

Slide 23: Non-life premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 2018

Slide 24: Non-life insurance gross and net premium evolution, 2015-2019F

Slide 25: Top 10 non-life insurance players in Poland , 1H 2019

, 1H 2019 Slide 26: Market shares of top non-life players evolution, 2016-1H 2019

Slide 27: Non-life premium by client segment and insurance class (car insurance vs. other), 1H 2019

Slide 28: Non-life premium by risk class, 2017-1H 2019

Slide 29: Sales channels of non-life insurance, 2017-2018

Slide 30: Non-life insurers results, technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2018

Slide 31: Non-life insurance - Profitability tree, 2015-1H 2019

Slide 32: Non-life insurance - Claims and expense ratio evolution, 2015-1H 2019

Slide 33: Non-life insurance - Combined ratio and its elements, 2015-1H 2019

Slide 34: Non-life insurance - Acquisition costs evolution, 2017-1H2019, acquisition cost ratios for top non-life insurers, 2018

Slide 35: Network multi-agents: Unilink, Consultia, CUK, Conditor, LGK etc.

Slide 36: Current legislative initiatives affecting insurance business in Poland , 2017/2019

, 2017/2019 Slide 37: Car insurance - Premium and no. policies evolution, MTPL, Casco, 2015-1H 2019

Slide 38: Car insurance - Top players in MTPL and in Casco, 2017-1H 2019

Slide 39: Car insurance - Combined ratio and its elements, MTPL and in Casco, 2017-1H 2019

Slide 40: Car insurance - Average premium per policy for Casco and TPL, 1Q2014-2Q2019

4. Life Insurance

Slide 41: Life insurance markets in CEE - Size vs. growth matrix, 2016-2018

Slide 42: Life premiums per capita & premiums/GDP penetration - CEE comparison, 2018

Slide 43: Life insurance gross and net premiums evolution, 2015-2019E

Slide 44: Top 10 life insurance players in Poland , 1H 2019

, 1H 2019 Slide 45: Market shares of top life players evolution, 2016-1H 2019

Slide 46: Life premium by insurance class and segment, 1H 2019

Slide 47: Life premium by risk class evolution, 2017-1H 2019

Slide 48: Life insurance technical reserves evolution and structure, 2016-1H 2019

Slide 49: Sales channels of life insurance, 2017-2018

Slide 50: Life insurers results, Technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2018

Slide 51: Life insurance - profitability tree, 2015-1H 2019

Slide 52: Life insurance - acquisition costs evolution, 2017-1H 2019, acquisition cost ratios for top life insurers, 2018

5. Bancassurance

Slide 53: Bancassurance: Premium written by bank channel (life/non-life), 2016-2018, data by KNF vs. data by PIU

Slide 54: Bancassurance: Product/class split in bank channel (life/non-life), 3Q 2019

Slide 55: Bancassurance: Sales of investment type life products other than unit-linked, 2015-3Q 2019

Slide 56: Bancassurance: Comparison websites and online sales sites of banks - overview, 3Q 2019

6. Top Players' Profiles

Slide 57: Non-life insurance: PZU TU, 2017-1H 2019

Slide 58: Non-life insurance: Ergo Hestia STU, 2017-1H 2019

Slide 59: Non-life insurance: Warta TUiR, 2017-1H 2019

Slide 60: Life Insurance: PZU Zycie, 2017-1H 2019

Slide 61: Life Insurance: Aviva TUnZ, 2017-1H 2019

Slide 62: Life Insurance: Nationale-Nederlanden TUnZ, 2017-1H 2019

7. Forecast

Slide 63: Non-life insurance premiums forecast, 2019-2021

Slide 64: Life Insurance premiums forecast, 2019-2021

Slide 65: Notes on Methodology

Allianz Zycie Polska S.A.

Aviva

Aviva Polska - Tunz S.A.

Axa Tu S.A .

. Benefia Tu S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Compensa Tunz S.A.Vienna Insurance Group

Concordia Polska Tuw

Generali Tu S.A.

HDI Asekuracja Tu S.A

Link4 Tu S.A.

Metlife

MTU Moje Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen

NN Tunz S.A.

PZU S.A.

PZU Zycie S.A.

STU Ergo Hestia S.A.

Stunz Ergo Hestia S.A.

TU Allianz Polska S.A.

TU Compensa S.A.

TU Euler Hermes S.A.

TU Europa S.A.

Tuir Warta S.A.

Tunz Europa S.A.

Tunz Warta S.A .

. Uniqa TU NA Zycie S.A.

Uniqa TU S.A.

