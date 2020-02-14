Analysis on the Data Center Market in India, 2020-2025 - Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Cognizant, and Infosys are the Leading Players
Feb 14, 2020, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market in India - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The data center market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.
Key Market Insights
- The report provides the following insights into the data center market in India during the forecast period 2020-2025.
- It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers about the data center market in India.
- The report provides the latest analysis of share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- It offers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the data center market in India.
- The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.
As the number of standalone colocation services in India is low than managed colocation or managed hosting services, several small enterprises in India prefer managed hosting or cloud services rather than colocation. Sectors such as BFSI, logistics, transportation, e-commerce, and government agencies are witnessing high demand for colocation services. Global enterprises involved in establishing a physical presence in the Indian market are colocating facilities in the country. Hence, the increased investment from global colocation service providers is likely to influence the India data center market during the forecast period.
The favorable government support in the form of tax incentives is another key factor accelerating market growth in India. Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra governments are providing considerable incentives for data center development. For instance, the Maharashtra government announced the GST refund for a maximum period of 10 years for the companies that participate in the development of integrated facilities. Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government announced to provide 50% reimbursement of SGST on the purchase of raw materials and equipment for three years from the date of approval of the project. Therefore, increasing government support is likely to influence the data center development in India.
Data Center Market in India: Segmentation
This research report includes detailed segmentation by IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography.
The adoption of server infrastructure is dominated by rack servers, which account for over 70% of the market share. However, tower servers are experiencing a negative growth rate. The adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions will have a high impact on the server market growth during the forecast period.
The increased adoption of all-flash storage arrays and hybrid storage arrays is boosting the demand for storage systems. High-performance operations aid the growth of flash storage systems in data centers that require strong I/O capabilities. The data center market in India is witnessing significant growth in the data, which requires flash arrays as they offer high storage performance, especially in the virtualized data center environment.
The unstable grid connectivity in India makes UPS systems a critical component for uninterrupted service operations. CtrlS in its Hyderabad facility adopts power systems with up to 2(N+1) redundant configuration. SIFY Technologies in its Kolkata facility has adopted UPS systems with 500kW in N+N redundant configuration. Mumbai has witnessed the highest power capacity addition with investments from Yotta (Hiranandani Group), SIFY Technologies, CtrlS, and Bridge Data Centres. The data center market by power capacity is expected to grow during the forecast period as the solar energy potential in Karnataka is estimated to exceed 24.7 GW. This will be a major benefit for service operators to power their facilities through solar energy.
The use of water-based cooling is likely to increase in the India data center market during the forecast period. However, the scarcity of water in a few cities will pose a challenge for facility operators in supporting operations. Most facilities are powered with air-based cooling systems. For instance, Netmagic recently established facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru are equipped with air-based cooling systems of N+2 redundancy. The redundancy of cooling systems is N+1 or N+N configuration among tier III facilities. Tier IV facilities adopt the 2N+1 redundant configuration for cooling systems. The redundancy of CRAC and CRAH units is higher than other systems. The use of dual water feeds with on-site water treatment plants is also gaining popularity in the Indian market.
The India data center market has a strong presence of construction contractors and sub-contractors. Sterling & Wilson, VatsuNidhi Architects, and L&T Construction are among the leading local contractors in the market. They also carry out installation and commissioning services. Most government facility development projects are carried out through tenders. The expertise of the construction contractor plays a vital role in attaining these projects. Besides, partnerships with colocation providers will yield significant revenue opportunities for contractors.
With the increasing focus on building highly efficient and reliable data centers, the investment in Tier IV facilities is expected to grow in India. Most new facilities are designed as Tier III standards with minimum N+1 redundancy and can be reconfigured with up to 2N redundancy as the demand arises. The data center market in India witnessed the development of around 20 Tier III category projects. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period, with many large operators expected to move to tier IV category due to the growth in rack power density and critical applications.
Investments from CtrlS, GPX Global Systems, and Pi DATACENTERS will continue to grow the revenue for the Tier IV category in the market. Building a Tier IV facility in India will cost around $5-6 million. The labor cost is low than in developed countries, thereby reducing the construction cost to a considerable extent.
Insights by Geography
Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad will be the major cities driving data center growth throughout the forecast period. AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, IBM, and Tencent have established their physical presence in the cities mentioned above. The global service providers such as Equinix and Digital Realty are expected to invest in the market during the forecast period.
Recently, Digital Realty partnered with Adani Group to develop data centers in India. Moreover, government initiatives to migrate all their operations to the cloud platform to push digital economy will aid in the development of multiple facilities in states such as Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir.
Key Vendor Analysis
The India data center market is witnessing steady growth in terms of IT infrastructure procurement, greenfield, brownfield, and modular facility development. It is likely to adopt efficient, scalable, flexible, and reliable infrastructure solutions. The market has evolved over the years with multiple innovations focused on enabling flexible and scalable enterprise operations in the era of cloud, big data, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence in industries.
In terms of support infrastructure perspective, the market is witnessing the high adoption of solutions, which help to reduce power and water consumption and decrease CO2 emissions. Moreover, the market has a strong presence of vendors in the three categories: IT infrastructure, support infrastructure, and data center investors. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys are the major contributors to the market offering managed data center services. Managed services majorly dominate the colocation market in the country.
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by General Construction
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards
4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Internet & Data Growth
7.2 Data Center Incentives in India
7.2.1 Maharashtra
7.2.2 Telangana
7.2.3 Andhra Pradesh
7.2.4 Uttar Pradesh
7.2.5 Gujarat
7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.4 Data Center Construction Project Flow
7.5 List of Data Center Investments in India
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Migration to Cloud-Based Business Operations
8.1.2 Increased Investments from Colocation Providers
8.1.3 Government to Grow Digital Economy Through Data Centers
8.1.4 Big Data and IoT to Increase Data Center Investment
8.1.5 Increased Connectivity with Other Nations
8.1.6 Increased Deployment of Prefabricated Infrastructure Solutions
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Issues with Power Reliability
8.2.2 Lack of Strong Network Connectivity
8.2.3 Data Center Security Challenges
8.2.4 Water Scarcity for Data Center Cooling
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Adoption of Converged & Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Platforms
8.3.2 Growing Interest to Improve Data Center Efficiency
8.3.3 Growing Rack Power Density
8.3.4 All-Flash & Hybrid Storage Arrays to Fuel Growth
9 Data Center Market in India
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
9.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
9.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
9.5 Infrastructure: Market size & forecast
9.6 Five Forces Analysis
9.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
9.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
9.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
9.6.4 Threat of Substitutes
9.6.5 Competitive Rivalry
10 By Infrastructure
10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
10.2 Market Overview
10.3 IT Infrastructure
10.4 Electrical Infrastructure
10.5 Mechanical Infrastructure
10.6 General Construction
11 IT Infrastructure
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Server Infrastructure
11.3 Storage Infrastructure
11.4 Network Infrastructure
12 Electrical Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Ups Systems
12.3 Generators
12.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
12.5 PDUs
12.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
13 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Cooling Systems
13.3 Racks
13.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure
14 Cooling Systems
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
14.3 Chiller Units
14.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
14.5 Other Cooling Units
15 General Construction
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Building Development
15.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
15.4 Physical Security
15.5 Building Design
15.6 DCIM/BMS
16 Tier Standard
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Tier I & II
16.3 Tier III
16.4 Tier IV
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Overview
18 Maharashtra
19 Karnataka
20 Telangana & Andhra Pradesh
21 Other States
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 IT Infrastructure
22.3 Support Infrastructure
22.4 Data Center Investors
23 Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
23.1 Atos
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Major Product Offerings
23.1.3 Key News
23.2 Arista
23.3 Broadcom
23.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
23.5 CISCO
23.6 Dell Technologies
23.7 Huawei
23.8 IBM
23.9 Lenovo
23.10 NetApp
24 Data Center Investors
24.1 Bharti Airtel (NXTRA DATA)
24.1.1 Overview
24.1.2 Service Offerings
24.2 Bridge Data Centers
24.3 BSNL Data Center
24.4 Colt Data Center Services (COLT DCS)
24.5 CTRLS
24.6 GPX Global Systems
24.7 ITI Ltd.
24.8 NTT Communications (NETMAGIC)
24.9 PI Datacenters
24.10 Reliance Communications (GLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE)
24.11 SIFY Technologies
24.12 ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
24.13 Yotta Infrastructure
25 Support Infrastructure Providers
25.1 ABB
25.1.1 Overview
25.1.2 Product Offerings
25.2 Caterpillar
25.3 Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)
25.4 KOEL (Kirloskar Group)
25.5 Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (MTU on Site Energy)
25.6 Cummins
25.7 Delta Group
25.8 Eaton
25.9 Legrand
25.10 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction
25.11 Netrack Enclosures
25.12 RIELLO UPS
25.13 RITTAL
25.14 Schneider Electric
25.15 Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
25.16 STULZ
25.17 Vastunidhi
25.18 Vertiv
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7jr0ao
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article