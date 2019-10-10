Analysis on the World Market for Dental Services (2019-2023): Growing Dental Tourism in Developing Economies

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental services market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023, tremendously.

The dental services market is expected to increase due to a surge in the number of dentists, growing geriatric population, rapid urbanization, increasing healthcare spending, soaring diabetic population, rising affordability, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the high cost of dental services, strict government regulations, etc.

Companies Profiled



Coast Dental Services, LLC

Abano Healthcare Group Limited

Pacific Dental Services

Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

Scope of the Report



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental services market by value, by service type, by procedure type, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the dental services market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Asia Pacific (China, & Rest of Asia Pacific), Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa, South America and Eastern Europe.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global dental services market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global dental services market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some dental services market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. Many local and regional dental services providers are offering specific dental services for varied patients based on their dental disorders.

Further, key players of the dental services market are Coast Dental Services, LLC, Abano Healthcare Group Limited, Pacific Dental Services, Aspen Dental Management, Inc., are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Dental Services: An Overview

2.1.1 Categories of Dental Services

2.1.2 Need for Dental Services to Overall Wellness

2.2 Dental Services Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Dental services Segmentation by Services Type

2.2.2 Dental Services Segmentation by Procedure Type and Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Dental Services Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Dental Services Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Dental Services Market by Services Type (General Dentistry, Orthodontics and Prosthodontics, and Oral Surgery)

3.1.3 Global Dental Services Market by Procedure Type (Cosmetic Dentistry and Non-cosmetic Dentistry)

3.1.4 Global Dental Services Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa, South America, and Eastern Europe)

3.2 Global Dental Services Market: Services Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global General Dentistry Market by Value

3.2.2 Global General Dentistry Market by Services Type (Restorative Services and Others)

3.2.3 Global Restorative Services Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Other Services Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Orthodontics and Prosthodontics Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Orthodontics and Prosthodontics Market by Services Type (Orthodontics and Prosthodontics)

3.2.7 Global Orthodontics Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Prosthodontics Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Oral Surgery Market by Value

3.3 Global Dental Services Market: Procedure Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Non-cosmetic Dentistry Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Dental Services Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Dental Services Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Dental Services Market by Region (The US and Canada)

4.1.3 The US Dental Services Market by Value

4.1.4 Canada Dental Services Market by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Dental Services Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Dental Services Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Dental Services Market by Region (China and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.2.3 China Dental Services Market by Value

4.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Dental Services Market by Value

4.3 Western Europe Dental Services Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Western Europe Dental Services Market by Value

4.4 South America Dental Services Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 South America Dental Services Market by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa Dental Services Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Dental Services Market by Value

4.6 Eastern Europe Dental Services Market: An Analysis

4.6.1 Eastern Europe Dental Services Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Surge in the Number of Dentists

5.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending

5.1.5 Soaring Diabetic Population

5.1.6 Rising Affordability

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost of Dental Services

5.2.2 Strict Government Regulations

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rise of Dental Support Organizations (DSOs)

5.3.2 Shifting Preference towards Ceramics in Dental Services

5.3.3 Expanding Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Dental Services

5.3.4 Increasing Dental Insurance Coverage

5.3.5 Growing Dental Tourism in Developing Economies

5.3.6 Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry and Laser Dentistry

5.3.7 Escalating Dental Awareness Campaigns



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Dental Services Market Players by Services Provided



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Coast Dental Services, LLC

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Business Strategy

7.2 Abano Healthcare Group Limited

7.3 Pacific Dental Services

7.4 Aspen Dental Management, Inc.



