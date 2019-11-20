Analysis on the World Transfer Switch Market (2019-2024) with Profiles on Leading Industry Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfer Switch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transfer switch market was worth US$ 1.3 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2024.



The growing need for stable sources of power supply, coupled with the rapid industrialization across the globe, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, frequent occurrence of unexpected burnouts, voltage fluctuations, power outages, blackouts and weather uncertainties are also contributing to the growing demand for transfer switches.



The increasing dependence of industrial, commercial as well as residential sector on electric generators for uninterrupted power supply is also augmenting the demand of these devices across various regions. Additionally, favorable government policies pertaining to operational safety along with an increasing demand for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) networks is further stimulating the market growth.



Other factors propelling the market growth include increased focus on research and development (R&D) activities to develop enhanced product variants.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB, General Electric, Cummins, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Siemens, SOCOMEC Group, Russelectric, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, Generac Power Systems, Eltek, Camsco Electric Company, Marathon Thomson Power System, DynaGen Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global transfer switch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global transfer switch industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the transition mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rating?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global transfer switch industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global transfer switch industry?

What is the structure of the global transfer switch industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global transfer switch industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Transfer Switch Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Transition Mode

5.5 Market Breakup by Rating

5.6 Market Breakup by End-use Sector

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Automatic

6.2 Manual Transfer Switch



7 Market Breakup by Transition Mode

7.1 Soft Load Transition Mode

7.2 Closed Transition Mode

7.3 Delayed Transition Mode

7.4 Open Transition Mode



8 Market Breakup by Rating

8.1 0-300A Rating

8.2 301-1600A

8.3 1600A-4000A



9 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

9.1 Industrial

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Residential



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ABB

15.3.2 General Electric

15.3.3 Cummins

15.3.4 Eaton Corporation

15.3.5 Emerson Electric

15.3.6 Siemens

15.3.7 SOCOMEC Group

15.3.8 Russelectric

15.3.9 Caterpillar

15.3.10 Schneider Electric

15.3.11 Generac Power Systems

15.3.12 Eltek

15.3.13 Camsco Electric Company

15.3.14 Marathon Thomson Power System

15.3.15 DynaGen Technologies

15.3.16 Mitsubishi Electric



