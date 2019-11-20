Analysis on the World Transfer Switch Market (2019-2024) with Profiles on Leading Industry Players
Nov 20, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transfer Switch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global transfer switch market was worth US$ 1.3 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2024.
The growing need for stable sources of power supply, coupled with the rapid industrialization across the globe, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, frequent occurrence of unexpected burnouts, voltage fluctuations, power outages, blackouts and weather uncertainties are also contributing to the growing demand for transfer switches.
The increasing dependence of industrial, commercial as well as residential sector on electric generators for uninterrupted power supply is also augmenting the demand of these devices across various regions. Additionally, favorable government policies pertaining to operational safety along with an increasing demand for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) networks is further stimulating the market growth.
Other factors propelling the market growth include increased focus on research and development (R&D) activities to develop enhanced product variants.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB, General Electric, Cummins, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Siemens, SOCOMEC Group, Russelectric, Caterpillar, Schneider Electric, Generac Power Systems, Eltek, Camsco Electric Company, Marathon Thomson Power System, DynaGen Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global transfer switch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global transfer switch industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the transition mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the rating?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global transfer switch industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global transfer switch industry?
- What is the structure of the global transfer switch industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global transfer switch industry?
