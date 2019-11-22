Analysis on the World's Cannabis Market, 2019-2024: Technologies; Cultivation; Products; Drug Development; Hemp CBD Oil & Others; Patent Analysis; Company Profiles

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cannabis Market: Products, Technologies and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate technologies, trends, products, and market participants in the cannabis sector. The geographic scope of this study covers the U. S. and companies worldwide. The report identifies the main elements of cannabis products and trends in different type of industries.



The report includes:

A brief overview of the commercial potential of cannabis products, technologies and applications' markets

Analyses of the global market trends in cannabis space, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information on cannabis cultivators, manufacturers and other market participants related to drug development industry, instrumentation, testing facilities and other market players

Assessment on the role of government regulations, technological advancements, legalization of marijuana across several states, and the economic factors that affect the growth of the cannabis market

A relevant patent analysis with data corresponding to cannabis related products and applications in drug discovery and development, recreational sector, supplemental products, and hemp related products

Company profiles of leading market participants dealing in cannabis products within the drug development industry, including Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., C4 Laboratories, Canopy Growth Corp., and GW Pharmaceuticals

Market Highlights



The cannabis plant is known for its psychoactive as well as medical benefits. While it is still illegal under U.S. federal law to use and possess marijuana, at present 34 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have approved comprehensive, publicly available medical marijuana/cannabis programs.



Indeed, the cannabis/marijuana plant has at least 80 cannabinoids, a chemical compound that interacts with cannabinoid receptors in the brain and which is responsible for the plant's physiological effects. THC and CBD are the most known and studied compounds.



The cannabis market can be divided into number of sectors:

Cannabis cultivation and growing and production of marijuana plants

Extraction, processing and packaging of the plant

Analytical testing of cannabis plant and products

Distribution and sales of cannabis products

Drug development of cannabis-related compounds

Moreover, it is obvious that cannabis market has direct and indirect influence on other industries. For example, hemp and its related products are becoming more popular in variety of applications, including dietary supplements, textiles, biofuels, paper, and more. This also includes CBD product development from the marijuana plant or hemp for treatment of a variety of medical conditions.



All sectors in cannabis market are interconnected and influence each other in a positive way. In general, since the cannabis market consists of a number of sectors, it has a variety of market participants, from small, home-based facilities to big, extended farms, to companies that provide unique equipment or specific extraction services, to versatile companies offering a number of different products, brands and services.



This report will analyze market participants and estimate the value for each of the sectors listed above.



Importantly, legalization of marijuana/cannabis affects not only this market expansion, but additional cannabis-related industries such as the hemp industry and CBD-containing products. Both of these sectors are billion-dollar markets.



In spite of certain challenges, such as inconsistent legalization and regulations by different agencies, the cannabis industry is expected to grow exponentially over the next five years. This will have a positive effect on related industries, and will help to bring new products and technologies to consumers and patients.



Industry insiders believe that as the cannabis legalization trend gains more strength and favorable approaches emerge from regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), additional approved cannabis-related drugs are expected to appear on the market in the next five years.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources and Methodology

Intended Audience

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Cannabis Definition

Cannabis Cultivation

THC, Other Cannabinoid Compounds and Their Mode of Action

Natural Cannabinoids

Synthetic Cannabinoids

Physiological Effect of Cannabinoid Compounds

Cannabis: Addiction and Other Negative Side Effects

Cannabidiol (CBD) and its Applications

Hemp, Cannabinoids and Related Industry Sectors

Legality of Cannabis Use

Cannabis Market Overview

Chapter 4 Cannabis Cultivation and Products Manufacture

Cannabis Cultivation and Growth Sector

Market Participants

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

CannTrust Holdings

Canopy Growth Corp.

Copperstate Farms LLC

Cronos Group Inc.

Emerald Health Therapeutics

The Green Organic Dutchman

Green Thumb Industries

GrowHealthy Holdings

Grow Op Farms

Harvest Health and Recreation

HEXO Corp.

LivWell Enlightened Health

Los Sueos Farms LLC

Reef Dispensaries

Revolution Enterprises/Revolution Cannabis

Stenocare A/S

Tilray Inc.

Vireo Health International

Market Estimate of the Cannabis Cultivation Market

Cannabis Extraction and Processing Sector

Alcohol Extraction

CO2 Cannabis Extraction

Cannabis Butane or Propane Extraction

Solvent-free Extractions

Cannabis Extraction Equipment and Services Sector Participants

Market Estimate for Cannabis Extraction: Equipment and Services

Cannabis Analytical Testing Sector

Potency

Contaminants

Comprehensive Cannabinoid and Terpene Profiling

Analytical Chromatography (GC, HPLC)

Mass Spectrometry (MS)

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR)

Equipment Providers for Cannabis Analytical Testing

Analytical Testing Services Providers in the Cannabis Market

Cannabis Market Analysis by Products and Sales to End-Users

Cannabis Market Products

Market Potential and Sales Numbers

Cannabis Market Estimates Based on Sales to End Users

Chapter 5 Cannabis Market and Drug Development

Medical Marijuana as Therapeutic Treatment

Medical Cannabis as Pain Medication and Alternative to Opioids

Regulatory Approved Cannabinoids as Therapeutics

Marinol

Syndros

Cesamet

Sativex

Epidiolex

Cannabis, CBD and Drug Development

Avicanna

AXIM Biotechnologies

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis Science

Cardiol Therapeutics

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings

Emerald Health Therapeutics

GW Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Intec Pharma Ltd.

Kalytera Therapeutics

Katexco Pharmaceuticals

Lexaria Bioscience

Librede

Medipure Pharmaceuticals

Pascal Biosciences

Receptor Life Sciences

Renew Biopharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Vitality Biopharma

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

R&D Trends, Clinical Trials and FDA Approvals

Market Estimates for Drug Development in Cannabis Research

Chapter 6 Hemp, CBD Oil and Other Cannabis-related Markets

Hemp Industry and Market Overview

Ecofibre

Hemp Inc.

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.

Cannabidiol (CBD) Industry and Market Overview

Bluebird Botanicals

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.

CV Sciences

Elixinol Global Ltd.

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Market Summary

Chapter 7 Patent Review for the Cannabis Market



Chapter 8 Market Summary

Overview

Market Participants

Market Estimates

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

C4 Laboratories

Canopy Growth Corp.

Gw Pharmaceuticals

Tilray

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dq9tl2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

