Analysis on the Worldwide Smart Factory Market 2017-2026: Projected to Grow from $140 Billion to $378 Billion

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Factory - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Smart Factory market accounted for $140 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $378 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Industrial Robots, rising Emphasis on Real-Time Data Analysis, Enhanced Visibility & Predictive Maintenance and the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT) are some of the factors impelling the market growth. However, the risk associated with security of cyber-physical system and requirement of a significant amount of capital investments is curbing the market.

The smart factory is a paradigm shift from traditional automation to a fully allied and flexible system that enables organizations to digitally plan and project the entire lifecycle of products and production facilities. A smart factory can integrate data from system-wide physical, operational and human assets to drive manufacturing, maintenance, and inventory tracking.

On the basis of product, Industrial Robots segment holds the major growth during the forecast period due to implementing industrial robotics in smart manufacturing processes can improve productivity, reduce human errors and enhance production volume.

By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to advancements in next-generation technologies in the U.S. & Canada, rising R&D in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) for new & enhanced technologies and growing demand for a better lifestyle.

Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Factor Market include Siemens AG, ABB, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Atos SE, Cognex Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., FANUC, Yokogawa Electric, General Electric, Omron, IBM, and Wipro Limited.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Smart Factory Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Industrial 3D Printing

5.3 Sensors

5.4 Machine Vision

5.5 Industrial Robots

5.6 Communication Technologies

5.7 Control Devices



6 Global Smart Factory Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

6.3 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

6.4 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

6.5 Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

6.6 Plant Asset Management (PAM)

6.6 Distributed Control System (DCS)

6.8 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

6.9 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)



7 Global Smart Factory Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace & Defense

7.3 Oil & Gas

7.4 Automotive

7.5 Metals and Mining

7.6 Food & Beverage

7.7 Chemical & Petrochemical

7.7 Semiconductors and Electronics

7.9 Pharmaceutical

7.10 Other End Users



8 Global Smart Factory Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Siemens AG

10.2 ABB

10.3 Schneider Electric

10.4 Honeywell International Inc.

10.5 Atos SE

10.6 Cognex Corporation

10.7 Emerson Electric Company

10.8 Oracle Corporation

10.9 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.10 FANUC

10.1 Yokogawa Electric

10.12 General Electric

10.13 Omron

10.14 IBM

10.15 Wipro Limited



